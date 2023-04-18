Montgomery planning board probe: ‘No evidence’ of hostile work environment

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

An independent investigation of allegations against former Montgomery County Planning Board Chair Casey Anderson found that he did not create a hostile work environment at the Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission.

A cover letter summarizing the findings, dated April 12, stated independent investigators found "no evidence of leadership creating a hostile, toxic or misogynistic work environment" at the Montgomery County Planning Department. The investigation also found no support for accusations of witness tampering.

The findings come more than six months after Anderson and the other four members of the Planning Board resigned at the request of the county council last year, just days after the board removed the department’s director, Gwen Wright, in a series of controversies that rocked one of Montgomery’s most influential institutions.

“This report confirms what I have been saying from the beginning — I did not create a toxic or misogynistic environment at the Park and Planning Commission,” Anderson told The Washington Post on Tuesday. “I am proud of what I accomplished at the Commission and I’m glad that my name has been cleared.”

However, the independent investigators did find that “leadership issues” on the planning board “impaired employees’ sense of organizational stability,” according to the letter obtained by The Washington Post Tuesday afternoon. The investigators recommended additional sensitivity training for board members, the development of a clear guide for expectations of board members and the creation of a centralized public affairs department.

The problems last year began with a revelation that Anderson had shared alcoholic drinks with co-workers after work hours in his office at the Planning Department. Anderson apologized for the violation of county policy in September and said he had removed the alcohol from his office.

Council gave Anderson a four-week suspension without pay and also doled out day-long suspensions to Vice Chair Partap Verma and Commissioner Carol Rubin, who were found to have accepted drinks in Anderson’s office.

After that disciplinary action, additional allegations surfaced that Anderson had made misogynistic comments and created a hostile work environment. In the dust up over the allegations, Wright was fired after she spoke up publicly in defense of Anderson.

According to the letter obtained by The Post, an investigation found no evidence to support those claims of a hostile work environment, but before a formal review could be completed the county council pushed the entire planning board to resign in October.

Since then, an interim board was installed to temporarily steer the commission and the council has moved to permanently fill three of the five open board positions. The two remaining positions will be filled by June.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

