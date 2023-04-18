Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Is there a portrait of you in the attic that gets increasingly decrepit while you stay dewy and youthful? Then you are Dorian Gray and you need not concern yourself with today’s column. If, however, your attic, basement, closet, shed, crawl space or storage unit is full of unwanted portraits as immutable as the day they were painted, read on.

But know this, reader: There are no easy answers.

On Monday, I wrote about an Alexandria reader who has a passel of family portraits that no one in the family wants or has room for. She wondered what can be done with them.

Now, it’s no good saying — as many readers did — that this lady should want them. Telling someone they should feel a certain way is not helpful. And saying, as some people did, that she should just keep the portraits and let the next generation sort it out is just kicking the can down the road.

And, believe me, she isn’t alone. Woody Brenton, from Des Moines, has several old family portraits. He and his wife don’t have children, “so there is nobody to pass them down to,” he wrote. “I don’t think they’re man cave material either. I tried that and it felt more like a presidential library than a man cave. So they sit in a closet.”

Woody said he may place them with an auction house.

Before he does that, Woody may want to follow advice from another reader, who suggests entering the artist’s name into a database like AskArt or Artnet to get a ballpark value. Of course, that assumes the work is signed and the signature is legible.

Some readers suggested donating portraits to the National Portrait Gallery here in Washington. I asked the Smithsonian museum about that. Here’s what they emailed me: “While we are an American portraiture museum, we are very unique in the way in which we collect; we focus on the sitters rather than the artists. As part of our mission, we collect portraits of individuals ‘who have made significant contributions to the history, development, and culture of the people of the United States’ and ‘whose lives [help] form our national identity.’”

So, the bar is high. Don’t go pulling up to the Portrait Gallery in your minivan and chucking canvases onto the steps. To find a qualified appraiser, the gallery suggests people visit appraisersassociation.org.

Lori Samuelson, a genealogist in Indiana, said more-distant relatives might be interested in the portrait. To see if any are out there, sign on to a genealogy site such as Ancestry.com, MyHeritage.com, Findmypast.com, Geneanet.com or FamilySearch.org. (Access is often free through a public library.) Put the portrait sitter’s name in the search box and click on family trees.

Wrote Lori: “What will be displayed is likely information that a more distant relative entered. Send a message asking if they want the portrait.”

Bridget Shea Westfall of Alexandria recommended the Buy Nothing Project. It’s a nationwide gift economy reuse group in which people give away unwanted items. You can connect with the nearest Buy Nothing Project group by searching on Facebook.

Bridget herself has some old portraits that she says are perfect for her favorite style of decorating: Grandmillennial.

“It’s a mix of traditional decor, like prints, chintz, real wood furniture and classical design elements with more modern,” she wrote. “I’m in a Facebook group with 26,000 members who celebrate this style and trade design tips and style ideas. People who like this decor would love to have old portraits.”

Melanie Donohue of Wheaton happens to love old portraits, too. “I’m one of the odd people who collects portraits of total strangers,” she wrote. But, she wrote, “If any readers have any old paintings they don’t want to keep, another option is to donate them to an art restoration school.”

Melanie has given paintings to the art restoration department at Winterthur Museum for its trainees to practice on.

Kate Hoffman of Los Angeles was among readers who suggested giving paintings to community theaters for use as set dressing. That’s what she did with a portrait of her father as a boy that had been made by a wealthy lady who was learning to paint.

“While not terrible, the painting didn’t look much like him, so none of us felt too attached. He did earn the princely sum of $25 for sitting for her, which was a stunning amount of money during the Depression,” Kate wrote. “Before donating, I wrote the story of the painting and my father’s prior involvement with the theater on the back of the frame.”

Added Kate: “Sadly, the painting was lost in a fire when the theater’s storage house burned down.”

David Hruda of Newburg, Md., said that if the portrait is set in a good frame, it can be turned into a mirror.

“You may even be able to cover over the painting with the mirror,” he wrote. “Put a note on the back describing what’s under the mirror and give it to a child. One day when portraits are all the vogue again they will be ready. Besides, everyone these days enjoys looking at themselves. Every house needs a mirror.”

And that could inspire a future Oscar Wilde. “The Mirror of Dorian Gray,” anyone?

