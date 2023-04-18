McGrath didn’t book plane tickets to Md. before trial, search warrant shows

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Roy C. McGrath, the former top aide to then-Gov. Larry Hogan (R), did not have any plane tickets or reservations booked to travel to Maryland in the days leading up to his trial, despite expectations that he would appear in federal court in Baltimore, according to a search warrant unsealed Tuesday.

The warrant to search his residence indicated that McGrath told his attorney that he would fly from his home in Florida to Maryland the night before March 13, when his trial on fraud and embezzlement charges was set to start. His wife had thought her husband would be flying to Baltimore the morning of the trial, the search warrant states.

“Checks with airlines providing service between Florida and Baltimore, MD did not reveal any plane ticket or reservation for McGrath’s travel to Maryland,” according to the search warrant return of his home in Naples, Fla.

Advertisement

McGrath, 53, was shot during a confrontation with the FBI as they closed in on him just outside Knoxville, Tenn., on Apr. 3. He is believed to have shot himself after a traffic stop by federal agents following a 21-day search that began when the fugitive did not show up for his federal trial, according to a law enforcement document.

The FBI also fired during the stop, and it is unclear whether the self-inflicted wound or shots from law enforcement killed McGrath, the document said. FBI officials have refused to release further information on the confrontation, saying that doing so would hamper their investigation of the shooting.

McGrath had been slated to face wire fraud and embezzlement charges stemming from alleged financial improprieties as the head of the Maryland Environmental Service, a quasi-public agency, beginning March 13 — a day after his last contact with his lawyer. His failure to show up for court that morning sparked a search that ended in his death.

On March 15, federal agents gathered outside McGrath’s home in a gated, palm tree-lined neighborhood in Naples, Fla., and approached his front door with a battering ram. Moments later, they led McGrath’s wife outside, then headed back to the front door with long guns.

The search warrant, issued the morning after he failed to appear for trial, indicates that investigators sought to seize his electronics and records related to his travel arrangements. Investigators also sought information on his financial records, and “Any and all indica or evidence of McGraths’ attempts to alter his physical appearance.”

Advertisement

The redacted warrant included a description of McGrath’s home in Naples: “a three-bedroom single family home, with dark colored shingles and a light colored stucco finished exterior.”

McGrath, who’d had a lifelong interest in politics, rose to become one of Hogan’s most trusted advisers, until the Baltimore Sun broke news of a nearly quarter-million-dollar severance he received in 2020 upon leaving the Maryland Environmental Service to become Hogan’s top aide. The revelation prompted legislative hearings that Hogan once labeled a “witch hunt” in a message to McGrath, but it also led to a break between the two men.

GiftOutline Gift Article