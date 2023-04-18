Children sickened with drugged candy at Rockville school, police say

Listen 1 min Gift Article Share

Three students at an elementary school in Rockville became sick Monday after they tasted what they thought was candy but was in fact an edible believed to have been laced with a "methamphetamine related drug," Montgomery County police said. Police said that the 7-year-olds spit out the substance before ingesting it but that all of them soon felt dizzy. They sought help from a nurse at College Gardens Elementary School on Yale Place and were taken to a hospital for treatment, police said.

In a statement, police said the students found a container of “blue items” they believed were candy. Police said that they did not recover the substance, but that based on tests, they believe the substance may have been Adderall or ecstasy, known as Molly.

In a letter sent to parents, the school’s principal, Stacey Rogovoy, said the children found the “candy” on the playground. Classes were not disrupted, according to the letter, which was provided by the spokesman for the Montgomery County school system.

“I am relieved that the students will ultimately be fine, but in many ways, what happened today is frightening,” Montgomery County Police Chief Marcus Jones said in a statement. “I hope that it serves as a powerful motivator for parents to keep having the difficult conversations with their children about the dangers of taking or eating unknown substances.”

Police said that the students have been released from the hospital and that the investigation continues.

