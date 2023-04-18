Family denounced police over grand jury declination in shooting near Tysons mall

Listen 4 min Gift Article Share

A representative for the family of an unarmed Black man who was fatally shot by a Fairfax County officer outside Tysons Corner Center decried police on Tuesday, suggesting they were to blame for a grand jury’s refusal to indict the sergeant who authorities say fired the fatal bullet. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight Carl Crews, an attorney representing the family of Timothy McCree Johnson, said in a statement that Fairfax County detectives “tanked” the presentation of evidence to the panel considering whether to indict Sgt. Wesley Shifflett on charges of involuntary manslaughter and reckless discharge of a weapon. Johnson, 37, was fatally shot in February by Shifflett outside of Tysons Corner Center after a foot pursuit that began when Johnson was suspected of stealing sunglasses at the mall.

Crews alleged Fairfax County police’s testimony “turned the Grand Jury away from returning an indictment” against Shifflett, whom authorities announced they would fire from the department within a month of the shooting for not following use-of-force protocols. Crews did not say what his allegation was based on — other than the grand jury’s decision — and a defense attorney for the officer noted he was not present during the proceedings.

Two people familiar with the case, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss secret grand jury proceedings, have said two Fairfax homicide detectives presented more than two hours of information along with the body-camera video of the shooting.

“This is nothing more than a ‘Blue Wall of Silence,’” Crews said. “The Blue protecting the Blue.”

Fairfax County police declined to comment Tuesday on Crews’s remarks, which were his first since the grand jury met. Caleb Kershner, an attorney representing Shifflett, questioned how Crews could conclude that detectives were biased in their presentation to the grand jury hearing when he was not there during the proceedings.

“I convey my greatest empathy and sympathy to the Johnson family,” Kershner said. “I think everyone does, and I think my client would — nobody wanted this. But there has never been a question in my mind my client acted according to his training and according to the law.”

The fatal shooting occurred Feb. 22 after Johnson was suspected of stealing a pair of sunglasses from the Nordstrom department store, authorities said. Tysons security alerted Fairfax County police, and officers soon began chasing Johnson on foot through the mall’s parking lot and then across Fashion Boulevard to a wooded area. A plainclothes officer, James Sadler, also fired his weapon at Johnson, though he remains with the department, officials have said.

On body-camera footage of the encounter, the two officers are seen entering the dark, wooded area at 6:31 p.m. After Shifflett yells “Get on the ground,” a slowed-down version of his camera footage appears to show Johnson on the ground. Shifflett fires twice. A third shot can be heard just over two seconds later, as someone is heard saying “stop reaching.” A voice — which is presumed to be Johnson — can be heard later saying, “I’m not reaching for nothing. I don’t have nothing,” as other responders are around him.

Melissa Johnson, Timothy Johnson’s mother, has previously said that her son should never have been shot and that she hoped the officers would be held accountable.

“They drew their guns, fired and shot and killed him,” Melissa Johnson said. “And the only thing that they knew was that he was accused of allegedly taking a pair of sunglasses.”

Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano said in a Monday statement that he told the Johnson family ahead of the grand jury’s decision that he had been anticipating an indictment. A grand jury rejecting a proposed indictment from prosecutors is rare.

“I can only imagine their pain and shock when they received the news that the officer — who shot and killed their unarmed son — was not indicted,” Descano (D) said.

Descano said no prosecutors were permitted to be present in the room when detectives made their presentation to the grand jury and that he “could not say for sure what information was conveyed to the grand jurors.” He added that he would evaluate “all options on the path forward.” On Tuesday, his office declined to comment further on the case.

Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis wrote an internal message Monday informing the department that the grand jury did not return a true bill of indictment in Shifflett’s case. The email, which did not explicitly address details of the case, said the department respected the criminal justice system and was committed to ensuring “fair, impartial and respectful treatment for everyone.”

Tom Jackman contributed to this report.

