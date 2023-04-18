Toddler slips past fence and onto White House grounds

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A toddler on a visit to D.C. with his parents from Canada managed to slip through the White House fence and briefly enter the grounds Tuesday before he was scooped up by uniformed officers, the Secret Service said. The incident — first reported by the Associated Press, which captured a photograph of the youngster being carried by police — occurred around 11 a.m., according to U.S. Secret Service spokesperson Lt. Paul Mayhair. Officials said that after the child squeezed through the metal fencing on the north side of the White House, officers quickly retrieved him and reunited him with his parents.

Mayhair said the incident would not rank among the most significant or unusual things he has seen in his 13-year career with the Secret Service. But the boy appears to be the first person to get past a new, taller fence installed outside the White House in recent years — albeit not by going over it.

“The Secret Service Uniformed Division today encountered a curious young visitor along the White House north fence line who briefly entered White House grounds,” the Secret Service said in a statement. “The White House security systems instantly triggered Secret Service officers and the toddler and parents were quickly reunited.”

Anthony Guglielmi, chief of communications for the U.S. Secret Service, said that responding officers took care to not respond too aggressively in a way that could scare the toddler. He said the incident would be one that the toddler’s parents would not let them forget.

“This might be a story around the Thanksgiving dinner table for sure,” Guglielmi said.

Asked whether the agency would now babyproof the fence, Mayhair referred the question to the White House.

