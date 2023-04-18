Youngkin raises big money, but Democrats have edge in Va. campaign cash

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

RICHMOND — Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) raised a record-smashing amount of money with his Spirit of Virginia political action committee during the first quarter of the year, but Democratic candidates have an early fundraising edge over Republicans running for General Assembly seats, according to campaign finance documents filed by a Monday night deadline.

All 140 spots in the legislature are on the ballot this fall, with control of both the Senate and the House of Delegates at stake. A new set of political boundaries has sparked a wave of turnover in both chambers; some 30 percent of lawmakers overall are either retiring or running for a different office.

Incumbents were prohibited by state law from fundraising while the General Assembly was in session in January and February, but campaign cash is already flowing freely as Republicans try to defend their slim majority in the House and Democrats guard a narrow margin in the Senate.

Advertisement

Candidates for this fall’s legislative elections have raised a total of about $37 million, up 50 percent from the same period four years ago, the last time the full General Assembly was up for election, according to the nonpartisan Virginia Public Access Project.

Youngkin, who is still mentioned as a potential 2024 presidential hopeful and last year traveled around the country helping GOP gubernatorial candidates, has vowed to focus on helping Republicans win full control of the legislature. Democrats are running just as hard to block him, arguing that they could prevent him from enacting a GOP agenda that includes tighter limits on access to abortion and deeper tax cuts that Democrats say would harm the state budget.

Here are three takeaways about the political state of play in Virginia from the first-quarter campaign finance reports:

1. Youngkin is a magnet for money.

The multimillionaire former co-CEO of the Carlyle Capital Group private equity fund reported that his Spirit of Virginia PAC raised nearly $2.7 million for the first three months of the year.

Advertisement

That’s by far the most ever raised by a Virginia governor for a comparable period, according to VPAP. The next highest: Democrat Terry McAuliffe, who raised a little more than $750,000 during the first quarter of his second year in office.

Remarkably, Youngkin reported raising $880,000 of his total in a single day at the end of March. He has said the PAC will help Republicans get elected around the state.

His largest single donation so far is $250,000 from an organization called Third Street Philadelphia Holding. The report filed with the state Department of Elections lists an address in a downtown Philadelphia building but provides no further information about the group.

Neither Spirit of Virginia nor Youngkin’s political advisers immediately responded to a question about the donor’s identity. VPAP records no previous donations from Third Street Philadelphia Holding.

Advertisement

Spirit of Virginia also reported a $200,000 donation from Haulover Creek Development, a Richmond-based commercial developer.

The PAC’s other six-figure donors were Mark J. Styslinger, an executive with an Alabama-based company that makes heavy equipment, who gave $100,000; and Tiger Lily Capital, a Charlottesville based private investment firm, which also gave $100,000.

2. Democrats running for Senate have a big early cash advantage.

Democratic candidates for Senate report an aggregate of nearly $12.6 million in cash on hand as of April 15, while Republican candidates report almost $7.1 million in the bank, according to VPAP.

That’s in line with a recent trend in Virginia of Democrats being better-bankrolled than their GOP rivals in years when the entire legislature is up for election, a VPAP analysis shows. At this point in the 2011 election cycle, Republicans had the advantage, with 55 percent of the overall campaign cash compared to 44 percent for Democrats.

Advertisement

In 2015, when Republicans controlled both chambers of the legislature, the GOP advantage had grown. Two-thirds of all campaign cash belonged to Republicans at this point in that cycle.

But with a blue wave rising in 2019 in opposition to the Trump administration, the advantage flipped to Democrats, who had almost 53 percent of the campaign cash on hand as of the first quarter. This year, Democrats have 57 percent of overall campaign funds in the bank.

The cash-on-hand totals include some big names who aren’t returning, however. Sen. Richard L. Saslaw (D-Fairfax), who announced his retirement, tops the list with more than $1.2 million in the bank. Next most is Sen. Thomas K. Norment (R-James City), who is also retiring but has nearly $900,000 on hand. Both are likely to spread that cash around to other candidates.

Advertisement

The top Senate fundraiser for the first quarter is Sen. L. Louise Lucas (D-Portsmouth), the president pro tempore, who reported raising more than $650,000 from January through March. She’s facing a tough primary challenge in a newly drawn district against another Democratic incumbent, Sen. Lionel Spruill, who raised almost $128,000 during the period.

However, Spruill has more cash on hand — almost $660,000, compared with just under $570,000 for Lucas.

3. House races are much closer in overall fundraising totals.

Democrats running for House of Delegates have a total of about $7.9 million in the bank, while Republicans report just under $7 million, according to VPAP.

The House candidate with by far the most cash on hand — just over $1 million — is Appropriations committee chairman Del. Barry Knight (R-Virginia Beach), who is in a relatively safe district but attracts donors because of his power over the state budget.

Advertisement

Next most is another Republican, House Majority Leader Del. Terry Kilgore (Scott), with almost $488,000 in the bank — some of which is likely to find its way to other candidates in more competitive districts.

Rounding out the top three: Del. Eileen Filler-Corn (D-Fairfax), who is not seeking reelection but has vowed to help other Democrats around the state.

By far the top House fundraiser for the quarter is Minority Leader Del. Don L. Scott Jr. (D-Portsmouth), who reported more than $245,000 in donations. Kilgore takes the second spot, raising about $178,000 during the period.

GiftOutline Gift Article