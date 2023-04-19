Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

When Marcy Marxer's doctor called with the results of her biopsy, the Maryland musician was in Tennessee, leading a ukulele workshop. As 30 ukuleles plucked out a jaunty "You Are My Sunshine," Marxer slipped out to take the call.

"She just said, 'We've got the results and they're positive,'" Marxer recalled. "I said, 'Positive in a negative way?'"

Yes. Breast cancer: positive in a negative way. Please don’t take my sunshine away.

That was nearly eight years ago. Next week, one result of the grueling journey that began with that phone call will receive its Maryland premiere: “All Wigged Out,” an hour-long musical by Marxer and Cathy Fink, her partner in music and her partner in life.

Said Marxer: “Music is how we connect with ourselves and connect with each other.”

And it’s how Fink and Marxer have been connecting with audiences for more than 40 years. The pair are beloved fixtures on the East Coast folk scene, touring and teaching constantly, and releasing more than 50 albums since 1980.

The weeks after Marxer’s diagnosis were spent living one day at a time.

“I think it’s when Marcy was preparing for chemotherapy that we really started re-contextualizing the story,” Fink said.

Music had always been a balm for them, though. Ironically, it was the positive reaction to funny cartoons Marxer created and posted to friends on social media that made the couple think there was something worth creating.

“We decided we wanted this story to be funny, but helpful and useful,” said Fink. “For a long time, we thought it would be a one-woman show, a monologue with a little music.”

They crafted a one-woman show with the help of storyteller and comedian Andy Offutt Irwin and booked it into the Capital Fringe Festival for the summer of 2020.

The festival was canceled because of the pandemic. But the cancellation gave the team time to rethink the show — and Fink’s role.

“It didn't make sense that she wasn't in it,” Marxer said.

Now she is.

“To us, one of the really important things is that there are so many parallel stories packed into 58 minutes,” Fink said. “There’s a 40-year love story right in the center of this.”

Through dialogue, monologue and song, Marxer and Fink explore such things as the painful acrobatics a mammogram requires, the similarity between putting your body through cancer treatment and sending your car through a carwash, and the unlikely joy of shopping for a wig. With the right wig, Marxer says, she could finally have “the head of hair my mother always wanted for me.”

But there are serious parts, too. For a while, neuropathy robbed Marxer of the ability to play her instruments. (She seems as fleet-fingered as ever now.)

And even well-meaning friends often don’t know how to respond to cancer. That notion is contained in a song contributed by their fellow musician Ken Whiteley.

“He came up and said ‘I've got the perfect song for you,’” Marxer said.

It’s called “Unsolicited Advice.”

Said Marxer: “Anyone who’s ever had an illness — cancer or something else — knows you get a bucketload of unsolicited advice. Most of it is well-intentioned, unsolicited crap. People don’t know what to say, but they keep talking.”

With theaters still closed because of the pandemic, Marxer and Fink needed another way to put “All Wigged Out” before an audience. The idea: Film a live performance.

They hooked up with Chicago director Tracy Walsh and moved to that city in summer 2021. For a month they rehearsed each day, joined by Janet Cramer on drums and Stacy McMichael on bass.

For two days they filmed in front of a vaccinated, masked live audience in a Chicago dance studio. The mixed and edited performance of “All Wigged Out” will be available next month on DVD and for streaming. And on April 27, the film will be screened at the Silver Spring Civic Center in a benefit for Hope Connections for Cancer Support. (For information, visit CathyMarcy.com.)

Fink said the most meaningful experience of “All Wigged Out” so far came after the live show in Chicago. A man came up, holding the hand of his wife — who was, Fink said, clearly going through cancer — and said: “I’m her Cathy.”

Said Marxer: “I hope everybody has a Cathy in their lives.”

