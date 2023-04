Eventually, but not yet. The new law allows existing dispensaries — which will now be called “retailers” — to apply for amenities in new license categories beginning May 1. One permits retailers to open a “summer garden” — the term the D.C. government uses for sidewalk patios and rooftop bars at restaurants — for outdoor smoking. The Safe Use Treatment Facility endorsement allows retailers to have a room on-site where patients could consume their cannabis products purchased at that dispensary, while listening to “recorded or background music.” No alcohol or tobacco is allowed, however, so it won’t double as a bar. Also coming: an Education Tasting Endorsement, which lets retailers host cooking classes and other demonstrations — on, say, learning to make high-end edibles, or the differences between various strains — as well as tastings of those products.