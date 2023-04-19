Shot fired during attempted carjacking in MGM garage, police say

Listen 1 min Gift Article Share

A shot was fired during an attempted carjacking in the garage of the MGM National Harbor hotel and casino in Oxon Hill early Tuesday, but no one was injured, Prince George’s County police said. Detectives are trying to identify the carjackers who attempted to take the vehicle around 3 a.m. Tuesday, police said. They did not say how many people were involved in the attempt.

A preliminary investigation found that a man approached the victim in the garage and demanded his car at gunpoint, police said. The carjacker and the victim got into a struggle, and the carjacker’s gun fired. No one was struck by the bullet.

Police said the attacker then got back into the car he arrived in and fled the scene. The victim’s vehicle was not taken.

Carjackers took an SUV at gunpoint in the same MGM garage in February, police said.

