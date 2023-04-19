Robber takes car and cat on Capitol Hill, police say

Listen 2 min Gift Article Share

Amid the plague of carjackings in Washington, D.C., a police account indicated that one of this week’s victims was a black and white cat. The cat, age 10, was in a crate in a car on Capitol Hill on Monday, presumably minding its business, when two carjackers came up to the other apparent victim of the crime, the owner of the animal, according to the police.

It was in the 700 block of Seventh Street SE, about 6:3o p.m. One carjacker had a gun, showed it, and demanded the keys to the car. The victim, police said, complied. One carjacker drove off in the victim’s vehicle. The other carjacker left the scene in another vehicle, police said.

It was not clear if the cat made any response, or whether it would have mattered if it did. It was not clear, in fact, whether the carjackers knew the cat was in the car or if the cat’s owner had a chance to say anything about the animal.

However, police issued a statement Tuesday indicating that they are looking for the car, the cat and the carjackers.

The car was described as a red 2020 Toyota Highlander that had a Virginia license tag.

The cat was said to be domestic and medium-haired. Its crate was described as red-and-cream colored. One of the feline’s most distinctive features was an irregularly shaped black patch around its nose.

It answers, police said, to two names, Millie, and Mini. It could not be learned immediately why the cat had two names, but such a thing is not unknown.

A police statement about the crime did not call it a cat napping.

