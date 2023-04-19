D.C. officials hope new USC campus can aid in downtown’s comeback

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

District officials have spent months figuring out how to counter negative economic trends spurred by emptied offices downtown. But their efforts to repopulate the area are set to get a big boost from the University of Southern California — which on Wednesday will unveil its East Coast campus, located in the heart of D.C.’s business district.

USC’s “Capital Campus” will transform the 60,000-square-foot, crescent-shaped building at 1771 N St. NW, previously occupied by the National Association of Broadcasters, into a home base for students and graduates of the Los Angeles-based university. The official opening will place USC among a growing array of universities with hubs in the District, giving students a chance to capitalize on political and policy-based career opportunities that have become synonymous with Washington.

USC President Carol Folt says the hub could draw nearly 1,000 of the university’s students to D.C. each academic term, potentially tripling or quadrupling the university’s presence in the city. For D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D), who toured the new facility with Folt on Tuesday, that prospect fits squarely into her administration’s plan to “reimagine” sectors of downtown that have long been associated with large office buildings and the working professionals within.

“Students want to be in Washington, they want to be on great campuses, they want to be in-person learning,” Bowser said, adding that she recently heard from Howard University’s president about the school’s growing pipeline for enrollment. “So we think that community is thriving.”

While D.C.-area workers who can do their jobs from home have shown little enthusiasm about returning to the office, USC students willing to travel across the country typically do so in the spirit of face-to-face learning, Folt said.

“They don’t want to be off in an apartment doing that; they want to be here,” she added.

USC spent $49.4 million on the property and occupies all seven of its floors, Folt said. While some students have already begun taking advantage of the space, much of the building is still being configured, she said: USC plans to build an auditorium and additional teaching spaces, including a potential broadcast studio for journalism students.

On Tuesday, Folt showed off the building’s fourth floor, which features a multipurpose design for meetings and workshops as well as individual student work. The building’s other floors are still being configured, and it probably will be a year before the building’s full array of programming is available, she said. USC programs and classes that were previously taught in spaces along Pennsylvania Avenue will relocate immediately.

“We did something kind of unusual: Jump first, and now we’re developing programs,” Folt said. “Some of these decisions will be made as we build it out. But it will be open for business right away.”

Plans for USC to acquire the hub came together quickly in the fall when the university’s alumni network helped facilitate the conversation between Folt and city officials. In addition to policy and politics, USC believes D.C. offers unique learning opportunities in the realms of urban planning and medicine, as well as the more obvious connections to government, think tanks and research institutions, Folt said.

“The mayor was talking to me about all these things, the envisioning of this as a college town in the middle of this democracy, but also such a commitment to the people that live here,” Folt said. “Not to say there aren’t other great East Coast cities, but this is the one where you could combine it all.”

Fred Ryan, publisher and chief executive of The Washington Post, is on the USC Board of Trustees.

Bowser’s “Comeback Plan,” for the District, which details the city’s economic strategy over the next several years, outlines how the District could increase the footprint of universities in the downtown corridor to reduce vacancies. In addition to the District’s own large collection of universities, several other major schools have leased spaces in or around downtown. Among them are Princeton University, Arizona State University and Texas A&M University.

Johns Hopkins University will soon move its School of Advanced International Studies to the former Newseum building, which it purchased in 2020.

While students probably will cycle in and out of semester-long programs, local leaders say they’ll try to persuade more USC graduates to plant roots in the District. USC frequently partners with other universities to help students find places to live, and Bowser and Folt said they would continue to explore options for student housing and residences.

“Being on the second wave of universities in D.C. I think helps us be able to build that right,” Folt said.

Leona Agouridis, director of the Golden Triangle Business Improvement District that encompasses the new USC campus, said drawing more students to the area increases the likelihood that some will seek out permanent jobs downtown, hopefully boosting the office market as well as the city’s goals to increase the downtown population.

Proposals on how to resurrect downtown probably will evolve in the coming weeks and months, Agouridis said — but one thing has become clear: “We’re not going to be an area that’s all office spaces in the future.”

“The really good thing is that there’s alignment on the need to do something,” she said. “And that’s what you need in order to make a big change.”

Nick Anderson contributed to this report.

