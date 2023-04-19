House weighs blocking D.C. policing bill despite Biden veto threat

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

D.C.'s major police accountability legislation will command the attention of hundreds of federal lawmakers Wednesday as they vote on whether to block the bill from becoming law — the third time the House of Representatives has taken up a local D.C. bill this year.

But while the GOP-controlled House is poised to pass the measure — called a disapproval resolution — whether it will ultimately succeed is doubtful: President Biden has already threatened to veto the measure, saying he would not support "Republicans' efforts to overturn common-sense police reforms."

The District is weathering a historic moment in its long, strained relationship with Congress, which is flexing its constitutional power over the nation’s capital at a clip not seen in years. Republicans have long sought to intervene in D.C. affairs, including by restricting how the city can spend money. But it’s far rarer for local D.C. bills to end up on the House or Senate floor. Until the three times this year, a disapproval resolution targeting D.C. legislation had not made it to the House floor since 2015, and Congress had not successfully blocked a D.C. bill in three decades.

Skip to end of carousel What to know about congressional oversight of D.C. Congress has oversight of D.C. through a provision in the Constitution, and all legislation that the D.C. Council passes must go through congressional review before becoming law. Congress rarely disapproves D.C. legislation; it happened three times in the past three decades before the rejection of the D.C. crime bill. In early March, a GOP-led disapproval resolution against D.C.’s criminal code rewrite passed the Senate ; it passed the House in February. While Democrats say they are for D.C. statehood and autonomy, fear of seeming soft on crime probably fueled their votes against the city’s criminal code, which lowered sentences for some violent offenses while raising others. House Republicans are now targeting the city’s policing legislation , which D.C. wrote in 2020 and finalized in January. The GOP members argue the legislation, which bans chokeholds and increases public access to footage of police body cameras, among other measures, is “anti-police,” while supporters say it is important for holding police accountable for misconduct. The House is planning to vote April 19 on a disapproval resolution to block the policing legislation from becoming law in D.C. President Biden has already said he plans to veto the legislation if it reaches his desk. The measure still does not have a Senate co-lead. 1 / 4 End of carousel

Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.), chairman of the House Oversight Committee, brushed aside Biden’s veto threat during a rules debate this week ahead of the House vote. Tapping into an anxiety voiced by statehood activists, Comer noted that when the White House said in February that Biden opposed the disapproval resolution to block D.C.’s revised criminal code, dozens of Democrats still voted for it — and then Biden later signed it into law, stunning local advocates. Biden had not issued a veto threat in that case.

“It feels like this could be deja vu all over again,” Comer said.

That is exactly what D.C. allies will be watching for on Wednesday, to see how many Democrats break ranks to join the GOP in voting against the District’s policing bill — and, in statehood advocates’ and local officials’ eyes, against D.C.’s autonomy. While D.C. may lose the House vote overall, keeping Democratic allies is still a priority, advocates and D.C. lawmakers previously said.

National and local civil rights groups mounted an aggressive lobbying campaign to persuade Democrats to see D.C.’s policing bill as a mirror of the federal George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, which House Democrats near universally supported in 2021. And Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) and Council Chairman Phil Mendelson (D) got out early to lobby Congress to stay out of the District’s affairs.

The Comprehensive Policing and Justice Reform Amendment Act was crafted in the aftermath of Floyd’s killing at the hands of Minneapolis police, and many of its provisions have already been enacted on an emergency or temporary basis. The bill prohibits certain policing tactics such as neck restraints and vehicular pursuit tactics. It also expands public access to police disciplinary records and access to police body-camera footage in excessive force incidents. The bill would also require officers to issue Miranda-like warnings before conducting a search with a person’s consent. And it would prevent hiring officers who have committed past misconduct and make it easier for the police chief to fire officers who break the law or commit misconduct, by not allowing the union to negotiate discipline — which has angered the union.

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) argued in the debate ahead of the vote that this provision was the real core of the political controversy.

“This is the provision that galvanized opposition to the bill, the key provision that now leads our friends wanting to convert the Congress of the United States of America into a 535-person super city council exercising close review of the work of the 13-member Council of the District of Columbia,” Raskin said.

The D.C. Police Union has been the most visible and vocal opponent against the policing bill, which it has described as “anti-police,” arguing it will hurt retention and recruitment of officers at a time when the city is confronting a rise in homicides and carjackings. And the union has especially targeted the provision to strip it out of the disciplinary process; it filed a lawsuit trying to block that provision, but lost the case in federal court.

D.C. lawmakers have argued the bill’s provisions that make it easier for the police chief to fire officers who commit misconduct and that prohibit hiring officers who had done so in the past are essential: The D.C. inspector general found in a 2022 report that three dozen officers who had been fired for misconduct went through arbitration and were able to get their jobs back even against the police chief’s wishes. They were also paid more than $14 million in back pay.

Raskin urged colleagues to leave policing and personnel matters to D.C. regardless of how they feel about the bill. “Reversing the D.C. government on this local matter now is simply outrageous interference by Congress, to impose a bad public policy on the capital city,” he said.

Comer said that while he agreed local control is best, “we have a constitutional obligation to oversee and be the check and balance for the District of Columbia, and we have a crime problem here.”

Should the disapproval resolution pass Wednesday as expected, its path through the Senate is uncertain. Congress must review D.C. legislation under a tight deadline, and so far, no Republican senator has emerged as a co-lead to shepherd the legislation in that chamber.

This article will be updated.

