5 of D.C.’s best restaurants for late-night delivery

Duccini’s
Adams Morgan is home to many slice shops, but none are open as late as Duccini’s. Its jumbo slices are over a foot long, and at $6.99 for a cheese slice, this is one of the most budget-friendly options on the list. The pizza is unfussy and satisfying — the mozzarella cheese topping is generous, and the sauce has a slight but not unpleasant sweetness. The crust is thin, but just thick enough to keep the structural integrity of the slice intact. On its website, Duccini’s claims to be the first in D.C. to create the New York-style jumbo slice, so that was our main order. We also added an order of Buffalo wings, which would have been better had the delivery time not dimmed their heat and crispiness, leaving them a little lackluster. We say stick with the jumbo slice whether you’re ordering in person or online. Open until 4 a.m. daily. duccinisdc.com.
H & Chicken
H & Chicken in the H Street corridor is a favorite for Southern comfort food. It offers chicken every which way: wings, tenders, sandwiches, on waffles, you name it. When our chicken and waffles order arrived, what first stood out were the waffles. Light and pillowy, they would have been good enough to eat on their own with a splash of syrup. The chicken was a bit of a victim to delivery time lag but retained most of its satisfying crunch. The sweet and salty pair is a highlight. The mac and cheese on the side was thick, cheesy and ultrarich. It tiptoed the line of being too decadent, especially in tandem with the chicken and waffles, but it was too delicious to not keep going back for bites. Open until 3 a.m. Sunday through Thursday and 4 a.m. Friday and Saturday. hchicken.com.
Muncheez
Aptly named after what many of its patrons are searching for in the wee hours of the morning, Muncheez offers Lebanese-inspired bowls, wraps and street food with locations in Dupont Circle and Georgetown. Among the popular items here are the DIY bowls, a great alternative to Cava, but perhaps not what most people are seeking out late at night. The chicken shawarma pita and cauliflower sandwich are hearty but feel lighter than most of the fare you’re able to find at 2 a.m. — a good or bad thing depending on whom you ask. I was most intrigued, however, by the beefsteak, which was also the biggest hit from the spot. Beef shawarma, mozzarella cheese, sumac onion and garlic mayo are all wrapped up in thin manakeesh, making for a wrap that is indulgent and satisfying. Georgetown: Open until 2:30 a.m. Sunday through Wednesday, 3:30 a.m. Thursday, and 4:30 a.m. Friday and Saturday. Dupont: Open until 2 a.m. Sunday through Wednesday, 3 a.m. Thursday, and 4 a.m. Friday and Saturday. muncheezdc.com.
New Big Wong
New Big Wong is one of the few restaurants in Chinatown to cater to the late-night crowd. Its menu is expansive, mainly offering American Chinese food and Cantonese specialties. The General Tso’s chicken, the most-ordered dish on DoorDash, was a touch too sweet with only a hint of spice, as was its vegetarian tofu counterpart. Doughy pan-fried dumplings offer a flavorful pork filling with a spicy soy dipping sauce. Prices are higher, but serving sizes are generous. Next time, we’d order some of the deeper cuts from the menu — that’s where New Big Wong seems to shine. Open until 3 a.m. daily. new-big-wong.com.
Surfside
The only spot on the list that’s open 24/7 is the Surfside taco stand in Dupont. It offers a reduced late-night menu past 11 p.m., but that might be a blessing — decision paralysis only gets worse when you’re tired or under the influence. Surfside emphasizes its fresh, seaside-inspired flavors, offering burritos, tacos, quesadillas and more. The Bonaire chicken burrito was expertly stuffed with chicken, pico de gallo, lime crema, Jack cheese and yellow rice — a simple mix, but one that delivered on all fronts. Given its beachy influences, we also sampled the Nevis shrimp tacos. The generous portion sizes are a theme here, with the tacos overflowing with shrimp, rice, salsa, guacamole and crema. The shrimp was juicy and tender, complemented by the bright flavors in the salsa and guacamole. In short, we’re glad to know this is an option available to us any hour of the day. Open 24/7. surfsidedc.com.