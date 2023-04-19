5 of D.C.’s best restaurants for late-night delivery

Adams Morgan is home to many slice shops, but none are open as late as Duccini’s. Its jumbo slices are over a foot long, and at $6.99 for a cheese slice, this is one of the most budget-friendly options on the list. The pizza is unfussy and satisfying — the mozzarella cheese topping is generous, and the sauce has a slight but not unpleasant sweetness. The crust is thin, but just thick enough to keep the structural integrity of the slice intact. On its website, Duccini’s claims to be the first in D.C. to create the New York-style jumbo slice, so that was our main order. We also added an order of Buffalo wings, which would have been better had the delivery time not dimmed their heat and crispiness, leaving them a little lackluster. We say stick with the jumbo slice whether you’re ordering in person or online. Open until 4 a.m. daily. duccinisdc.com.