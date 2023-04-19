Man threatens Md. parishioners with machete, yells racial slurs, police say

Listen 1 min Gift Article Share

A man has been charged after he allegedly threatened parishioners at a church in Waldorf, Md., with a machete Sunday morning and shouted racial slurs at them, the Charles County Sheriff’s Office said. Kyle Michael Krawczyk, 25, of no fixed address, was charged with first-degree assault, racial-religious crimes against a group, reckless endangerment and other offenses in connection with the incident, which occurred about 9:15 a.m. in the 5100 block of Leonardtown Road, the sheriff’s office said.

Krawczyk, who was known to parishioners, made the threats while church members were setting up for a service, the sheriff’s office said. Authorities did not identify the church or detail the race or religious affiliation of its members. Krawczyk is listed as White in court records.

Parishioners were able to persuade Krawczyk to leave the church before calling 911, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies arrived and, after a short chase, detained Krawczyk in a nearby wooded area.

Krawczyk had an 18-inch machete strapped across his chest when he was taken into custody, the sheriff’s office said.

He is being held without bond. No attorney was listed for him in court records.

GiftOutline Gift Article