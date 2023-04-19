Canister discovery shuts part of Washington’s Fort Totten Park

Listen 3 min Gift Article Share

The unexplained discovery Tuesday of two metal canisters in Fort Totten Park prompted officials to close part of the Northeast Washington site as a “public safety” measure, the National Park Service said. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight The canisters were not described in detail. Their discovery came about three years after an inert World War I-era munition was found elsewhere in the park.

The Army took custody of the canisters found Tuesday and will analyze them, the park service said.

A park service worker found the items near Farragut Street NE in a large heap of soil that apparently had been pushed into the park from the nearby street, according to the park service.

Officials will try to determine where the canisters came from as well as the origins of several mounds of soil at the edge of the road, the service said.

“An abundance of caution” while studies are pending prompted authorities to close the park just east of Fort Totten Drive, south of Gallatin Street, and north of Brookland Avenue and Farragut Street NE, the park service said.

It urged the public to stay away. The Fort Totten Metro stop to the east of the restricted area was also closed for a time, and the transit agency used shuttle buses to accommodate passengers.

About three years ago, the park service discovered an empty metal canister from the World War I era on the ground east of the Metro station.

The canister, thought then by the NPS to be an unexploded piece of ordnance, was removed from the site and inspected by the Defense Department, the park service said.

The Defense Department indicated that the munition was empty, unused and without a detonating fuse. It was safely disposed of, the park service said.

Shells dating from World War I were found about 30 years ago in an upper northwest neighborhood. At least one contained a poison gas.

Over the years, such discoveries, along with long-standing concerns about security in Washington, have frequently led authorities to carefully assess many unclaimed items found on streets and in public places.

After the July 2020 discovery near a trail, the park service looked for additional canisters but found none, the park service said.

Citing the 1993 munitions discoveries in upper northwest’s Spring Valley neighborhood, D.C. Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton (D) called the 2020 discovery at Fort Totten “extremely concerning.”

After requesting a meeting with officials from the Army, the Park Service and Metro, she said in 2022 that she “was reassured” that a thorough search in the Fort Totten area turned up nothing else.

“I am committed to ensuring that residents across the District of Columbia are safe from ordnance, chemical weapons, and soil and groundwater contamination,” she said in a statement.

The park is on the site of a Civil War fortification that was part of a chain of military posts that formed part of Washington’s northern defenses. It is about three miles north of the Capitol.

