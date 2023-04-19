Video captures candidate collapsing at Prince William County meeting

A candidate for the Virginia House of Delegates collapsed while speaking at a Prince William County Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday night and was rushed to a hospital, a moment that was captured on video.
Video shows Prince William County supervisors and attendees rising and looking surprised shortly after Stirrup collapsed during the public comment section of the meeting.
Stirrup served two terms on the Prince William County Board of Supervisors and previously was an appointee in the administration of President Ronald Reagan. He is a Republican and is running for delegate in the 21st District in Prince William County.
“We would like to extend our heartfelt concern and well wishes to the affected resident and their family during this difficult time,” a statement from the county said.