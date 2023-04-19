Video captures candidate collapsing at Prince William County meeting

A candidate for the Virginia House of Delegates collapsed while speaking at a Prince William County Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday night and was rushed to a hospital, a moment that was captured on video.

John Stirrup, a former Prince William County supervisor, is now “feeling much better and even telling a few dad jokes to the hospital staff,” his campaign said in a statement. The campaign did not indicate what type of medical emergency Stirrup suffered.