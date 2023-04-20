The 31 best things to do in D.C. this weekend and next week

Saturday, April 22

Earth Day activities

Earth Day falls on a Saturday this year, making it easy to spend the weekend celebrating Mother Earth. Whether you prefer to immerse yourself in nature, cultivate a green thumb or listen to eco-inspired music, there’s an event that fits your interests.

Earth Day cleanups

How better to spend a few hours on Earth Day than beautifying D.C.-area rivers and parks? Cut down invasive honeysuckle in Arlington with the Friends of the Mount Vernon Trail, or volunteer to collect litter along D.C. waterways with Anacostia Riverkeeper, which will host a cleanup at Kenilworth Park in Northeast.

Honor Earth: A Celebration of Earth Day at Anacostia Community Museum

Learn how to get a garden started at day-long festivities at the Smithsonian Anacostia Community Museum that include workshops in its garden along with seed giveaways and plant care instruction. Other activities include lessons in urban foraging, a panel discussion on the future of farming for farmers of color, and giveaways from local food and beverage companies while supplies last. Shuttles will be running every 30 minutes to the museum from the Anacostia Metro station. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free; registration recommended.

Advertisement

Living Earth Festival: Native Nations Confronting Climate Change at the National Museum of the American Indian

From water shortages to wildfires, America’s West is facing critical environmental challenges. A two-day gathering at the National Museum of the American Indian looks at how “Indigenous communities are stepping forward with aggressive plans to protect their ways of life.” The program will be live-streamed through the museum’s website. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free.

National Park Week

Entrance fees to all national parks will be waived on April 22, the first day of National Park Week. This is a good opportunity to visit parks that normally require an entrance fee, such as nearby Great Falls Park, Prince William Forest Park or Harpers Ferry National Historical Park. A full list of parks is available on the National Park Service website. Various locations. Free.

National Cannabis Festival

The National Cannabis Festival, which returns to the RFK Stadium grounds for the seventh time this weekend, is known for its mix of activism and hip-hop, with past musical headliners including De La Soul, Ghostface Killah and Ludacris. This year, 2 Chainz, Juicy J and Free Nationals are topping the bill for a day-long show expected to attract thousands, alongside locals Backyard Band and Cumbia Heights. But the day is about much more than music: The festival itself is introducing an LGBTQ lounge and will also hold pavilions focused on entrepreneurship, wellness and culture. Head to Grower’s World, where festivalgoers can meet participants and judges from the National Cannabis Championship — a celebration of homegrown cannabis flowers — and learn how to improve plants, or hear budding entrepreneurs pitch new business ideas during the CannaTank competition. Noon to 10 p.m. $85; $306 for a group of four. VIP tickets $425.

Do the Loop

When most folks talk about museum-hopping in D.C., they’re referring to visiting multiple Smithsonians on the Mall, or maybe browsing the galleries and historic houses near Dupont Circle. The new “Do the Loop” event has a much more ambitious agenda, with shuttle buses servicing six off-the-beaten-path institutions, including the Kreeger Museum in Foxhall, American University Museum at the Katzen Arts Center in Tenleytown and Dumbarton Oaks in Georgetown. (The Jackson Art Center, Addison/Ripley Fine Art and Klagsbrun Studios, also participating, are a short walk from Dumbarton Oaks.) Each location offers something different: tours of Dumbarton’s gardens and museum; live jazz and food trucks at the Kreeger; an art workshop for children at Jackson Art Center. While there’s parking at the AU Museum and limited parking at the Kreeger, organizers are encouraging visitors to take the free shuttles between locations, with a circular route beginning at American University throughout the day. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free; no reservations required.

Petworth PorchFest

It would be impossible to experience everything at Petworth PorchFest, even if you wanted to. For one afternoon, the entire neighborhood becomes a giant music festival, turning 85 porches and front yards into pop-up stages filled with acts who’ve played local clubs — familiar names include the Rock Creek Kings bluegrass band, the horn-driven Crush Funk Brass Band, the zippy ska of the Fuss and the Latin dance music of Leon City Sounds — but also neighbors who want to show off their musical side. Almost 200 acts perform in all, with the main stages at the Petworth Rec Center, where rapper Dior Ashley Brown and jazz saxophonist Herb Scott are headlining, and in the parking lot behind the Art of Noize. A schedule is posted on the Petworth PorchFest website, but the best way to enjoy this annual outdoor happening is to wander around Petworth, letting your ears guide you to new sounds, and popping into local restaurants, bars and shops. 2 to 6 p.m. Free.

Advertisement

Record Store Day

In the year after vinyl records outsold CDs for the first time in decades, Record Store Day is back with a list of new music and unreleased albums at shops throughout the country. Taylor Swift’s “Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions” is among the exclusive vinyl releases, live shows and rare reissues up for grabs, alongside artists like the Rolling Stones, Violent Femmes, Dolly Parton and the Dismemberment Plan — if you can get there early enough. Several local stores have altered opening hours and expect lines to start forming in the early morning, since records are usually sold on a first-come, first-served basis. (Union Market’s Byrdland Records has sold out of appointment shopping until 11 a.m.). Some stores are hosting concurring events: Joe’s Record Paradise in Silver Spring has a jazz-related panel discussion and symposium, and Mobius Records in Fairfax is serving RSD-themed beer and hosting live bands from noon to 4 p.m. Check social media to see which records each store will stock, and visit recordstoreday.com for a full list of participating shops.

Abbondanza Natural Wine Festival at Sonny’s Pizza

Take the warm weather as a good sign: This weekend marks the return of Abbondanza, the free-flowing natural wine festival held in the courtyard behind Sonny’s Pizza, for the first time in 2023. The setup is fairly simple: Each table is run by a different importer of natural and low-impact wines, which means one minute you’re tasting a selection of Italian reds, but the next table may have orange wines from the Baltics, whites from France, a mix of Argentina and California — and that’s all part of the fun. Expect at least seven or eight wine importers to taste and learn from, plus beers and cider, while the staff from Sonny’s keeps a table filled with free pizza that complements what you’re sipping. 1 to 4 p.m. $65; $85 VIP tickets allow for noon entry.

DC Wine Fest at Union Market

DC Wine Fest returns to Dock 5, the warehouse space above NoMa’s Union Market marketplace, for a day of tastings from 44 winemakers. The 10-hour event is broken into three general admission sessions that last two hours, and each has an early admission option to tack on another 60 minutes of tastings. Three singers liven up each session with live music, and eats are available from caterers including Corkys Crab Cakes and New Gourmet Delight. The event is 21 and up, and even nondrinkers need a ticket for entry. Noon to 10 p.m. $39-$60.

TEDx at local universities

TED Talks have swept the internet since their earliest days, but TEDx, the organization’s grass-roots initiative, brings the talks from screens to in-person locations, with both Georgetown University and George Washington University hosting their TEDx events this weekend. GWU kicks off its talks Saturday, which all answer to this year’s theme: “origin story.” As at GWU, GU’s speakers (with the theme “seasons for change”) include leaders in diverse fields, professors and students. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at GWU. $25. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at GU. $10.

M83 at the Anthem

It may have just recently seen viral TikTok fame for its song “Wait,” but this French synth-pop group has been churning out ambient, dreamlike tracks for more than 20 years. Nine albums later, “Fantasy,” released last month, delivers an otherworldly feel unsurprising for a band that takes its name from Messier 83 spiral galaxies. The lyrics are sparse, as in the group’s other works, but that doesn’t mean M83 doesn’t have much to say. Take the track “Us and the Rest,” which is almost an indictment of our modern age in how heavily it yearns for another place and time. “Hello, freak! / Can you see the sky ladder / By the limbo cafe / Leading to the green ray? / Sometimes it fades,” the barely audible sci-fi-themed lyrics hang under heavy reverb. So what if that other place is in a different galaxy? 8 p.m. $45-$75.

‘¡Porque Sí!’ at Theater J

Imagine flamenco dancers at the circus and you’ve got an inkling of the inspiration behind the show “¡Porque Sí!” at Theater J. Two local artists, aerialist Gwynne Flanagan and flamenco dancer Yolit Yospe-Kachlon, teamed up to create a show that explores the similarities between their art forms. These graceful performances of both flamenco and aerial acrobatics will be accompanied by live music. Saturday at 4 and 8 p.m. and Sunday at 4 p.m. $32-$40.