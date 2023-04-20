Prosecutors say no charges against man who stabbed suspected carjacker

Listen 1 min Gift Article Share

A bystander who police said intervened and stabbed a man who carjacked a woman last week in Northeast Washington won’t be charged with a crime, according to the U.S. attorney’s office for D.C. A spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney’s office would not provide a reason for the decision to decline prosecution. Authorities have not publicly released the man’s name.

The suspected carjacker, 29-year-old Devon Jones of Southeast Washington, died shortly after being stabbed, but police have not said if his death was because of the stab wound or a later car crash.

The incident started about 11 a.m. on April 13 at a gas station in the 1500 block of Kenilworth Avenue NE. Police said Jones was armed with a metal baton and assaulted the female driver. During the altercation, police said the bystander stabbed Jones.

Authorities said Jones managed to pull the woman out of the vehicle and then drive away, crashing into other vehicles a block away. Police said Jones was pronounced dead on the scene.

NBC 4 first reported that no charges would be filed. Efforts to reach the woman who was carjacked and relatives of Jones have not been successful.

