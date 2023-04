A spokesman for the Marines declined to detail what activity led to the order, but said it occurred near Lyman Park on the base. The order was issued just before 1:2o p.m.

All inbound and outbound traffic to the base has been stopped and only “mission essential” personnel are required to report for work, according to a tweet from the base at 1:49 p.m. The spokesman said a prior tweet sent at 1:41 p.m. lifting the order was an error.