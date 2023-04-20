Internal report clears officers of wrongdoing in Swann Street arrests

Listen 5 min Gift Article Share

D.C. police internal affairs investigators have concluded that officers did not use excessive force at a controversial 2020 encounter on Swann Street NW in which racial justice demonstrators were detained en masse, according to an investigative report made public Thursday. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight Authorities have long defended how police acted as they arrested as many as 130 people on curfew violations that night — even as demonstrators alleged officers left them with nowhere to go and used excessive force to take them into custody. The arrests on Swann Street north of Logan Circle became a rallying cry for activists upset about police conduct, gaining particular attention after a resident took dozens of demonstrators into his home to shield them from authorities.

The newly released documents, obtained by The Washington Post in response to a Freedom of Information Act request, provides the most comprehensive police account of what happened June 1, 2020, and outlines the conclusions by internal affairs detectives in a case that is stilling being debated in the courts. The information includes interviews with demonstrators and residents who alleged police impropriety.

Advertisement

In March 2021, the chairman of the D.C. police union told the D.C. Council that reviews had found no misconduct. Authorities at that time refused to release any reports or comment on the internal investigation. That testimony came after the ACLU of the District of Columbia and the Washington Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights and Urban Affairs issued a report calling the police action unjustified.

Seven of the people arrested during the encounter sued the city, arguing the 7 p.m.-to-6 a.m. curfew imposed by the mayor was unconstitutional. A federal judge dismissed the suit in March 2022 and the group appealed. Oral arguments were held in January before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit. A ruling is pending.

The people detained on Swann were among hundreds who demonstrated across the District in May and June over the killing of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis. Some of the protests led to looting, burning and confrontations with police in riot gear, with similar scenes playing out in other cities.

Advertisement

On June 1, one group of about 200 demonstrators marched north from Black Lives Matter Plaza near the White House. Police monitoring the group alleged some spray-painted buildings, broke store windows, set a police vehicle on fire and used a skateboard to break the windows of another. “The behavior of the crowd gave an indication for a potential escalation of violence,” an internal affairs review concluded.

When police corralled the group on Swann, near 14th Street — pinning them in — they said some threw bottles and other objects such as bricks at officers. Robert Glover, then a police inspector who would later command officers at the Capitol riot in January 2021, ordered mass arrests. According to the investigatory files, officials authorized police with the Civil Disturbance Unit to limit their force to pepper spray, batons and shields, and only in self-defense.

Much of what happened during the arrests remains in dispute. Police say some demonstrators tried to kick down doors of private residences to escape; activists have said that did not happen.

Advertisement

The investigative file contains interviews with people who lived on or near Swann, some of whom condemned police conduct and others who praised officers for restoring order. One demonstrator complained of being bruised by a baton strike and was taken to a hospital.

One resident told police there was “pepper spray everywhere” and that demonstrators were peacefully chanting when officers started the altercation, according to the files. The resident — whose name, along with others interviewed by police, is blacked out in the reports — described the scene as “pandemonium,” asserting there was a “human wave of fierce Robo-Cops pushing their way down Swann Street.” That person said people were “running for their lives” as police “hunted” them down.

But a demonstrator who was arrested reported “the force used by MPD members was not excessive,” according to a summary in the police report. A person who lived near Swann told investigators he did not see any officer “beat, kick, punch or use their batons on protesters.” Another resident also said he did not see force used and described the police action as “very organized,” according to the report.

In the documents released Thursday, police said six officers deployed pepper spray, two used ballistic shields and batons to push people back, and one officer tackled a demonstrator. The Internal Affairs Bureau ruled all those uses of force justified, and said officers acted within departmental policy. The bureau ruled eight allegations of excessive force unfounded.

Advertisement

James A. DeVita, an attorney representing the seven people who sued the city, said he is not surprised by the police findings. He denied his clients or others in the group were involved in any violence or property destruction.

“My clients were trying to leave, and the police were herding them in at every point,” DeVita said, alleging a tactic in which police surround people without allowing them a way out, then arrest them for failing to disperse. “If the police were really trying to enforce the curfew law, why not let [the demonstrators] leave?” he said.

GiftOutline Gift Article