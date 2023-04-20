Youngkin names Southwest Virginia OB/GYN as health commissioner

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Thursday named a longtime obstetrician and gynecologist from Southwest Virginia as the next health commissioner, signaling the public health agency will prioritize caring for women and children and the opioid crisis as the state exits the coronavirus pandemic. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight Karen Shelton treated patients in Bristol for nearly 20 years before becoming director of three health districts representing all of Southwest Virginia, serving a population the Youngkin administration sought to prioritize as vaccine hesitancy persisted among rural White residents.

The districts she led had the fastest rollouts of coronavirus testing and vaccinations in Virginia, according to the administration, combating poor outcomes that persisted regionally even as vaccine uptake improved among populations of color.

“As an OB/GYN, it was an honor to care for patients, their babies, and their families one-on-one,” she said in a statement. “Moving into public health again, I hope to harness the trust my patients had in me and advance the mission of the Virginia Department of Health alongside dedicated health care professionals.”

Shelton is currently chief medical officer and vice president of Bristol Regional Medical Center and Smyth County Community Hospital in the Ballad Health System.

At the state level, she will lead an agency with a $1.4 billion budget and 5,200 employees and contractors responsible for a wide range of issues including safe drinking water, combating infectious diseases, hospital certification and emergency preparedness.

Shelton will also inherit an agency rededicated to issues overshadowed by the pandemic such as lagging childhood immunizations, opioid deaths and staffing shortages. She takes charge as public attention on the state’s reproductive health and abortion access landscape has intensified following the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Shelton’s appointment comes two months after the state Senate failed to confirm Colin Greene, an Army physician whose questioning of the role of structural racism undermined the credibility of public health employees working to gain the trust of vulnerable populations. Shelton’s appointment also is subject to legislative confirmation.

Acting Commissioner Parham Jaberi, a public health doctor and deputy director for medical services at the Fairfax County Health Department, will continue to lead the agency until Shelton starts work on May 1, officials said. Starting this summer, the job is budgeted to pay $237,684.

Secretary of Health and Human Services John Littel previously tapped R. Christopher Lindsay, the health department’s chief operating officer, to handle the day-to-day operations of the agency, drawing questions from employees and Board of Health members who noted state code mandates only a physician can serve as health commissioner.

Littel said Shelton will bring her experience in the public and private sector and as a primary care provider to Youngkin’s goals of improving maternal and children’s health, and addressing behavioral health and fentanyl crises.

“Experience and leadership matter,” Youngkin said in a statement. “Dr. Shelton brings a wealth of knowledge in patient care and is positioned to recognize the individualized needs of all Virginians. Dr. Shelton will be a tremendous asset to public health across the Commonwealth.”

Shelton received a doctor of medicine degree from the University of Virginia and completed her residency in obstetrics and gynecology at Eastern Virginia Medical School. She holds her undergraduate degree from Wake Forest University.

