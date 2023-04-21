Northern Va. man pleads guilty to 2009 terrorism charge

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A Virginia man who left the United States more than 14 years ago to fight alongside extremist groups in Afghanistan pleaded guilty Friday to a terrorism charge in federal court in Alexandria, but U.S. prosecutors are not seeking prison time because he already spent nearly 13 years in custody in Pakistan.

In November 2009, Ahmed Ameer Minni was one of five young men from Northern Virginia who suddenly left the country without notifying their families. They left behind only a video they had produced showing U.S. soldiers in Iraq and photos of civilian casualties as a narrator declared that “physical jihad against the disbelievers becomes obligatory,” according to an FBI affidavit.

Back home in the United States, their families had alerted the FBI about the disappearances and provided agents the jihad-themed video.

All five were arrested in Sargodha, Pakistan, in December 2009 on terrorism-related charges after authorities in that country received information from the FBI, according to a lawyer involved in the U.S. case. They were convicted and imprisoned for more than 10 years in Pakistan, U.S. court records show.

After that, more than two years passed before Pakistan extradited three of the men — Minni, Aman Hassan Yemer and Ramy Said Zamzam — to face similar charges in the United States, which were first filed in 2009. The others, Umar Farooq Chaudhry and Waqar Hussain Khan, remain in Pakistan with pending extradition requests, according to U.S. officials. While Chaudhry is still being held by Pakistan, Khan is not in custody, a U.S. prosecutor said Friday.

“Despite stable family lives, great educational opportunities, and promising futures, these defendants chose to embark upon a dangerous, and potentially violent path,” U.S. prosecutors said in a court filing. “It is very likely that the only thing that stopped their planned acts of violence was their prompt arrest by the Pakistani authorities. Now, having served out those Pakistani sentences, the defendants are back in the community where they first hatched this conspiracy.”

U.S. officials said they attempted to extradite the five men soon after their arrest to have them face charges first in the United States. But prosecutors noted in court filings that a bilateral treaty allows Pakistan to defer the extraditions “until the conclusion of the trial and the full execution of any punishment” in that country.

However, in the days after his arrest in December 2009, Minni agreed to speak voluntarily with the FBI and stated that he “hoped to get weapons training, and wanted to become a militant, as opposed to a suicide bomber,” U.S. officials said.

“According to Minni, he saw himself dying in combat against American soldiers,” an FBI agent wrote in an affidavit at the time.

Minni, now 33, enlisted “the other four defendants to join him in traveling overseas,” according to a filing from federal prosecutors in the Eastern District of Virginia. A recruiter who called himself “Saifullah” reached out to Minni online beginning in May 2009 and “provided guidance on how to travel in Pakistan in a manner that would not arouse suspicion” — recommending that the men be clean-shaven, for example, U.S. authorities said in court filings.

“One of the hallmarks of this conspiracy was its extreme secrecy,” Assistant U.S. Attorney John T. Gibbs wrote in a legal filing. “At the time of their departures, all five defendants were seemingly living quietly in northern Virginia and going to school.”

Yet, from summer to late 2009, the group was busy making arrangements for their trip, Gibbs wrote. They secured airline tickets, visas and immunizations required to enter Pakistan, with a goal of later traveling to Afghanistan, according to prosecutors. They “had many of these travel documents sent to a friend’s house to avoid having them sent to their homes where they might be found out,” Gibbs wrote.

All of it “without arousing the suspicion of anyone,” prosecutors said. “Not their families. Not their friends. Not their classmates. And not law enforcement.”

At a hearing Friday, Minni pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to provide material support to designated foreign terrorist organizations operating in Pakistan: Jaish-e-Muhammad and Lashkar-e-Taiba.

Minni, who spent one day in the Alexandria Adult Detention Center after his extradition, was released on bond in September with prosecutors’ agreement. He appeared in court Friday wearing a gray checked shirt, khakis and black sneakers, black-rimmed eyeglasses and a white face mask. Two of his family members attended the hearing.

“I’m very pleased,” U.S. District Judge Leonie M. Brinkema said at the outset of the hearing, calling the plea agreement for Minni “a very reasonable resolution” of the nearly 15-year-old terrorism case against him.

Gibbs, in a sentencing brief filed in Minni’s case Friday, wrote that “based on the particular facts and circumstances of this case, it is the government’s position that the time already spent in Pakistani custody serves as adequate deterrence to future criminal conduct.” He asked Brinkema to impose a sentence of time served, significantly less than the 15-year maximum prison term allowed under federal law.

“The court is not opposed to that position based on what I’ve seen in this case so far,” the judge said, before scheduling Minni’s sentencing for Aug. 1.

Prosecutors and Minni’s attorney, Marc J. Eisenstein, jointly requested that Minni remain on probation for 20 years. “A sentence of 20 years of supervised release will demonstrate that the government views these offenses very seriously, and anyone contemplating similar conduct will face severe consequences,” prosecutors said. Eisenstein declined to comment on the case Friday.

In the sentencing brief for Minni, prosecutors recommended the same sentence of no prison time for Zamzam, who pleaded not guilty to the terrorism charges after his extradition. He had not changed his plea as of Friday’s hearing. His attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Yemer, the third defendant who has been extradited, has been hospitalized and remains in a catatonic state after he was placed in solitary confinement beginning in 2012 while in Pakistani custody, according to his attorney, Nina Ginsberg. Yemer must be monitored 24 hours a day and be dressed and taken to the bathroom, she said at a hearing in December.

“It’s tragic,” Brinkema said at that hearing, before addressing the prosecutor: “I would just expect you, Mr. Gibbs, to really look carefully as to whether there is any legitimate reason to continue to proceed against him.”

Gibbs responded, “I understand exactly what the court is saying, and I’ll make efforts to try to resolve this piece of the case.” At Friday’s hearing, the judge asked for an update on that case, and Gibbs said he was in talks with Ginsberg over arrangements for Yemer’s mental competency evaluation.

