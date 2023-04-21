How to deal with crape myrtle bark scale

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Crape myrtle bark scale has crept into the D.C. region in recent years. A relatively new pest from Asia, the damage caused by tiny bugs was first noticed by entomologists from Texas A&M University in Texas around 2005 and has moved steadily east and north.

Forestry experts and scientists are working to eliminate it or at least limit the damage it can cause. For the most part, the pest doesn't kill the trees. But it does cause problems.

Here’s what experts Jacob Hender, an arborist for the Smithsonian Gardens in D.C., and Yan Chen, professor of medicinal plant physiology at Louisiana State University, have to say about treatment and prevention:

How do I know if my crape myrtle has bark scale?

If you see white cottony masses on the stems or trunk of a tree, and they bleed pink when crushed, that is crape myrtle bark scale, Chen says. Another sign is sooty mold, a black covering of the trunk, branches and leaves caused by the honeydew expelled by the scale.

What do I do if it does?

Don’t panic, Hender advises. He says homeowner shouldn’t remove crape myrtles preemptively. Focus on keeping them healthy. Scales are known to impact stressed trees much more heavily. Hender encourages people to consult an expert and be cautious with chemical controls for the pests, because those same insecticides have the potential to harm our good insects: our pollinators like bees and butteries, and perhaps more importantly, the natural enemies of crape myrtle bark scale.

Is it okay to plant crape myrtles now?

Hender recommends pausing the planting of crape myrtles. He suggests increasing the diversity and complexity of your landscape to provide habitat for the good insects, including the natural enemies that are likely to control this pest long-term (such as predatory insects and parasitoid wasps and flies). A good place to start is by adding more flowering and regionally-native plants, he said.

How many crape myrtle trees have crape myrtle bark scale?

For most of our towns or metropolitan areas where crape myrtle bark scale is discovered, we ultimately can expect a 80% to 100% infestation, Chen said. The pest spreads rapidly particularly when crape myrtle trees are planted close to one another. The infestation has spread over most of the south and crape myrtle bark scale has been spotted as far north as Maryland and Delaware.

Can crape myrtles that have bark scale recover?

Yes, soil drench of neonicotinoids (a class of insecticide) is very effective at controlling the scale’s population, Chen said, and trees can fully recover and thrive. However, she said, this is also the worst treatment concerning potential toxicity (neonics in pollen) to bees. Repeated treatments are often needed due to re-infestation in a year or two when the effect of that treatment wears off and when there are other infested trees in vicinity.

If a crape myrtle recovers, can it get infected again?

Yes, Chen said. Treated trees can get re-infested, and trees planted behind buildings or on traffic islands and along highways where they are neglected are common sources for re-infestation.

Trees won’t be able to get immunity from the pest. On the contrary, Chen said, infested trees remain vulnerable to re-infestation of the same scale — especially when the natural enemy population (lady beetles, lace wings, etc.) becomes low due to insecticide use to treat the scale.

Chen said researchers have seen outbreaks of high numbers of the scales after the use of some insecticides because these are more effective on the lady beetles (adults and nymph) than on the scales. So using low-risk (to natural enemies) and natural products such as insect growth regulators and ultrafine horticulture oil may help because they don’t eradicate natural enemies.

The goal to completely remove the scales can be achieved but the victory is usually temporary.

