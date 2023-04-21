‘Second Chance’ job fair aims to help workers with gaps in their résumés

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Volunteers ushered a small group of men into a meeting room on the first floor of the D.C. Dream Center in Southeast. There was already a line at the door at 10 a.m. Thursday, with people waiting for what was billed as a second chance job fair — an opportunity to connect employment with Washingtonians struggling to find work because of their pasts.

Inside, Pastor Thabiti Anyabwile of the Anacostia River Church, a sponsor of Thursday’s event along with the Dream Center and the nonprofit Better Together, eyed the first group of 15, then started talking in his deep pulpit baritone.

“On the third floor is where the employers are,” Anyabwile said. “We ask them to commit to two things. We have asked them as much as possible to make hires today on the spot. We don’t want people to come here to another job fair, go through the motions, and not give them an opportunity.”

Anyabwile continued: “Secondly, we ask folks to come here who are willing to give second chances, whether that’s because of a criminal record on your background, or a mental health issue, or just gaps in you résumé. I’m a pastor today at age 53, but at age 16, I caught my first felony. Who I am today ain’t who I was at age 16 because people gave me second chances.”

The group then shuffled into the main hallway, some hopeful, some suspicious of whether the opportunities outlined by the pastor and other organizers would truly materialize. Twice before the organizers had held similar events, but Thursday’s job fair was the first since the pandemic and record inflation ripped through low income communities.

The event was aimed specifically at residents of Wards 7 and 8, where the unemployment rate is significantly higher than the District’s overall 4.7 percent. According to the city’s latest figures from February, the unemployment rates in those wards were 7.4 percent and 8.7 percent, respectively.

Regionally, the job market is heavily tilted toward people looking for work, according to Terry Clower of the Schar School of Policy and Government at George Mason University. “We are seeing the shortages in workers all the way from the high-dollar tech fields to mom-and-pop restaurants that have had to close down for lack of staff.”

But Clower said that even in today’s tight regional job market, employers want experienced workers. “If you have a big hole in your resume, it still is more challenging,” he said.

Those were the people Thursday’s event were hoping to uplift.

“We have to dispel the notion that people don’t want to work,” said Ernest Clover, the director of the D.C. Dream Center. “People want to work, they want to have opportunities. They just don’t want to do anything. They want to be able to do something that is enriching to them. We want the people who come here to know they have value.”

The opportunities available Thursday went beyond the standard job fair. On the second floor, men and women were offered free hair cuts. Volunteers were also stationed with laptops to help attendees with résumés or apply online for open positions. On the third floor, around 15 potential employers were stationed around the room at folding tables.

“We definitely believe in second chances,” said Kimberly Eradad, the HR manager for the Shirley Contracting Company, a construction firm. The company has always been open to hiring employees who have recently returned from prison or with past convictions, she said. “I don’t look at any specific backgrounds, and the median of a highway is a great place for somebody to be back in the community without temptations.”

Frederick Powell, 28, had been directed to the job fair by a counselor. Up until two months ago, he had been serving a two-year prison sentence on a felony gun charge. Since coming home, Powell said he had applied to at least 40 or 50 jobs unsuccessfully.

“Every job wants a background check,” he said. “If you don’t pass that, you don’t have a chance.”

Powell left with two job offers.

Emerson Goldring, 31, has been back five years after a 10-year sentence for robbery and a probation violation. During that time, he worked in kitchens and warehouses, but he has found new employment difficult to land over the last year.

The search for employment brought Goldring to various job fairs, but the experience was always disappointing. “You don’t even get a call back,” he said.

So he arrived Thursday wondering if the Dream Center event would be another waste of time. “As soon as I got here I was greeted with good energy,” he said. “No other job fair offers to cut your hair.”

Goldring also received two job offers.

“Even if these two offers I just got don’t work out, this whole experience here has been different.”

