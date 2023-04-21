Local Crime & Public Safety One year after a school shooting in D.C., a survivor reclaims his life Sniper fire rained down on the Edmund Burke School in Northwest Washington last April when security guard Antonio Harris was hit. He recalls his long recovery. Antonio Harris, a security team member who was wounded during the Edmund Burke school shooting last April, is pictured at his home in Upper Marlboro. (Sarah L. Voisin/The Washington Post)

Listen 9 min Gift Article Share

Antonio Harris lay between two cars, knowing he was wounded but unsure how badly. He simply tried to remain calm. The bangs of gunshots subsided, quickly replaced by the echo of sirens. Help was on the way. Harris spent 26 years as a D.C. police officer and 17 of those years working part-time security gigs, mostly assigned to areas around Georgetown, which infrequently faced gunfire. He had pulled his service weapon only a few times in his career and fired it only once — when two pit bulls came charging at him outside one of the city’s police stations in Southeast Washington.

After four years in the Marine Corps and all those years on patrol, now he found himself wounded, of all places, alone outside of a private school in Northwest Washington.

Advertisement

On April 22, 2022, Harris and others suddenly came under the rapid fire from an assault rifle from a single gunman who launched more than 200 rounds at the Edmund Burke School in a sniper’s nest inside a rented apartment. The attack one year ago terrorized residents and commuters along one of D.C.'s busiest thoroughfares and sent the school into lockdown for hours before the gunman shot and killed himself. From a quiet home in Maryland, Harris recently reflected on the day and the long recovery he has endured over the past 12 months since responding to the shooting as a part-time security officer at the school.

A handful of cars idled and a few students trickled out of the school doors when the first shots shattered the sunny spring calm that day.

“Get back in the building!” Harris shouted to the students who had walked outside as glass exploded from windows of an overhead pathway.

“As I tried to take cover and cut between two cars, I got hit,” Harris said. “It was so sharp and piercing when it hit me, I knew I had gotten shot, It just made me buckle and straight up fall. I literally fell on my face.”

Soon police officers dressed in tactical gear arrived.

“Are you okay?!” they shouted to him.

“No, I’m not okay! I’ve been shot!” Harris belted back.

Emergency crews loaded him into an ambulance, and the last thing he recalls was medics slipping a mask over his face.

He wouldn’t remember being awake again for nearly a week.

Medical miracle

When he arrived in an emergency room bay at George Washington University Hospital, Harris ricocheted in and out of consciousness — one moment capable of answering questions before nodding out, recalled chief of trauma surgery, Babak Sarani.

Doctors found a small bullet wound in Harris’s right abdomen, an injury at first glance that appeared to be caused by a handgun like so many gunshot wounds common to area victims. But the small hole masked a deluge of damage only capable of being produced by a high-velocity bullet.

“What I saw on the CAT scan very quickly was a third to 40 percent of his liver was just gone. It was pulverized. In addition, his right kidney no longer existed,” Sarani said.

Harris bled uncontrollably.

Sarani approached Harris’s daughter Antonia Washington.

As a Prince George’s County police officer, Washington had written dozens of press releases about fatal shootings and homicide victims for the department’s public information office. This time she, her two siblings and Harris’s partner would face grim news.

“'Your dad is very sick,’” Washington recalled Sarani explaining. The prognosis was 50-50.

“Dr. Sarani came out with that look on his face,” Washington said. “I remember just being in shock.”

But Sarani formulated plans and huddled with the medical teams and as they moved Harris from the emergency room bay to CT scanning and eventually to the operating room. Each unit was ready to treat him and not waste a moment.

Operating immediately was out of the question, as so many wounds almost guaranteed Harris would bleed out during surgery to stitch vessels where his right kidney once was and to suture across his wounded liver.

Sarani turned to a catheter device, which houses a balloon inside the tubing. Once inflated the balloon can constrict blood flow.

The problem: The device was only recommended for use for about an hour.

Advertisement

Sarani directed the catheter to run from Harris’s femoral artery up to just below his aorta

But Harris’s trauma and shock prevented his body from being able to clot effectively and an hour would not be enough to stabilize the flow without constant blood transfusions.

On the fly, the GW team decided to alternate between inflating the balloon to slow bleeding for long periods and deflating the balloon to keep organs below his chest functional.

The delicate, makeshift choreography took 20 hours, 20 times — beyond what even the manufacturers believed was possible.

“What he did to me had never been done,” Harris said. “It broke medical records. It was something he just came up with on his own in the operating room.”

After dozens of blood transfusions, work from a liver specialist and other acrobatics that tied up Harris’s kidney, intestines and liver, Sarani and the team at George Washington kept Harris from bleeding out or his organs from shutting down. Each procedure somehow managed to work. Harris outlasted the 50-50 odds.

“The miracle is not only that the guy survives, but he survives completely intact; his other kidney didn’t die. His legs didn’t die.” Sarani said. “It’s just this crazy, crazy story.”

Rehabilitation road

Five days after being placed in a medically induced coma, Harris finally awoke. The first sight he saw was a spray of birthday balloons around his ICU bed.

He missed his 57th birthday.

Any dreamy feelings soon gave way to a daily ritual where he awakened trapped in a hospital bed and feared he was paralyzed due to lost muscle memory. Tubes entangled his body to feed him and handle his bodily functions.

“When I woke up, I was hoping that I was living a nightmare,” Harris said.

The hospital left him unable to rest and often depressed.

When nurses would wheel him outside the hospital, he became sad that he was unable to walk or drive amid the bustle of the streets he used to patrol.

“I was sitting in a wheelchair wondering if I would ever be part of that type of life ever again,” Harris said. “I would look at people and think, they don’t know how lucky they are because what you think is a given can get snatched away from you like that.”

Over time he would have to endure painful, failed rehab tries to simply stand from his bed — a frustrating process Harris wasn’t immediately ready to face.

But therapists persisted with encouragement, and slowly he found the courage to keep trying.

He relearned how to walk. He began to eat food.

By June 10, seven weeks and multiple surgeries later, Harris returned home.

The sight of his cars in the driveway and his split-level Upper Marlboro home initially gave him hope.

But soon he discovered the next round of recovery obstacles. A walker needed to amble around his house and street. A diet that restricted him from enjoying his fried food favorites or even a glass of orange juice.

Dialysis treatments left him physically drained three days a week. The blood cleansing appointments decreased to twice weekly, then once a week before his one kidney could eventually carry the load.

Advertisement

Harris’s partner, Cynthia Anderson-Jackson, never took a day off from her boutique job but still managed to take care of Harris, “a particular person” who is easygoing but likes many things in his life to be just so.

“It was ups and downs, but he persevered. He’s a fighter,” Anderson-Jackson said. “Once he got his mental self together, he did what he had to do.”

He managed to find the encouragement he needed from family, physical and mental health therapists, and neighbors who cheered as he took his daily walks.

“I just felt like my life had been ripped away from me,” Harris said, “and I just wanted it back.”

Back to schools

On Friday, Harris plans to return to Edmund Burke to attend a private ceremony to mark the first anniversary of that horrific day.

Next week he will return to his full-time job as a school security guard at another private school, though on a limited duty basis.

Doctors orders prevent prolonged standing, so he will man a security desk.

It has been a slow but steady return to a busy life that once featured 5 a.m. commutes and interactions to help feed his craving for engaging conversations.

“My dad is a social butterfly. He loves to talk to people. He’s not ready to sit still,” Washington, his daughter, said. “He’s definitely back. He appears to me to be back. This definitely was a long process, a slow process.”

The road back included several ceremonies to celebrate him and the medical ingenuity that engineered his survival. His case has been etched in a medical journal, the topic at conferences. Harris and Sarani traveled to Texas to be honored by Prytime, the manufacturer of the Reboa catheter that helped save his life.

“We did a couple of things that are completely unheard of,” Sarani said.

Harris has had to say goodbye to some old habits. Once “a cognac man,” his basement bar well stocked with whiskey and tequila is only for guests now. Occasionally he may sip a beer or glass of wine, but that’s all.

Perhaps he will resume part-time work at Edmund Burke one day, but if so he expects only to be there one day a week at first.

Harris expects he will forever be more vigilant on duty, far more aware of potential dangers, but he won’t succumb to fear or live a life of a shut-in.

“I know my eyes will be completely wide open. I know I will be more extra observant of every damn thing of my surroundings,” Harris said. “I know I’m not ready to quit. I know I’m not ready to live my life being paranoid.”

GiftOutline Gift Article