Man was followed from check cashing business before he was killed, police say

A 28-year-old Takoma Park man has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with a fatal shooting in the unincorporated section of Hyattsville this month, Prince George’s County police said. Alex Quinteros is charged with first- and second-degree murder, robbery and related counts in the killing of Rudy Perez Gutierrez, 24, of Hyattsville. Quinteros is in custody and was ordered held without bond Thursday, according to police and online court records.

Before the shooting, Perez Gutierrez and another victim had stopped at a check cashing location nearby on University Boulevard, where they withdrew $1,130 and $800, according to charging documents. Police later found no cash on Perez Gutierrez, “leading detectives to believe that the motive for the homicide was robbery.”

On April 14, officers responded at about 5:15 p.m. to the 2100 block of Guilford Road for a reported shooting, police said. They found Perez Gutierrez and another victim with gunshot wounds near the entrance of an apartment building, according to charging documents.

Perez Gutierrez died at the scene, police said. The other victim was taken to a hospital with injuries that did not appear life-threatening, according to police.

According to charging documents, Perez Gutierrez and the other victim arrived at an apartment complex building and walked to the front of it; shortly after, a white car entered the parking lot. A person got out of that car and followed Perez Gutierrez and the other victim as they entered the building.

“A struggle ensued,” police said in the charging documents, and the person opened fire, striking Perez Gutierrez and the other victim. The person who shot fled on foot through the apartment complex, and the white car also fled, toward Riggs Road, police said.

Police said in charging documents, based on an investigation, that Quinteros was known to operate the car connected to the shooting, was captured on surveillance video wearing clothing worn by the shooter and was found with a handgun matching the caliber of the weapon used in the fatal shooting.

Quinteros and the victims did not know each other, police said.

Online court records show Quinteros is being represented by the public defender’s office. A spokeswoman for the Maryland Office of the Public Defender declined to comment Friday.

Martin Weil contributed to this report.

