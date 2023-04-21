Off-duty D.C. police sergeant killed in motorcycle crash

Authorities identified the officer as Sgt. Jin Park, 32, who had been on the force 11 years. The Fourth District covers areas in Northwest and Northeast Washington that include Fort Totten, Shepherd Park and Petworth.

A D.C. police sergeant heading home from an overnight shift at the Fourth District station was killed in a motorcycle crash in Northwest Washington on Friday morning, according to a police spokeswoman.

The police spokeswoman said the crash occurred about 5:45 a.m. at Piney Branch Road and Aspen Street in Northwest Washington’s Takoma neighborhood. Police said the crash involved Park’s motorcycle and another vehicle. Further details were not immediately available.