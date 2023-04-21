The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Off-duty D.C. police sergeant killed in motorcycle crash

April 21, 2023 at 12:28 p.m. EDT
Sgt. Jin Park had been on the force for 11 years. (D.C. police)
A D.C. police sergeant heading home from an overnight shift at the Fourth District station was killed in a motorcycle crash in Northwest Washington on Friday morning, according to a police spokeswoman.

Authorities identified the officer as Sgt. Jin Park, 32, who had been on the force 11 years. The Fourth District covers areas in Northwest and Northeast Washington that include Fort Totten, Shepherd Park and Petworth.

The police spokeswoman said the crash occurred about 5:45 a.m. at Piney Branch Road and Aspen Street in Northwest Washington’s Takoma neighborhood. Police said the crash involved Park’s motorcycle and another vehicle. Further details were not immediately available.

“It is with a heavy heart that we mourn the loss of an admired and beloved MPD Sergeant,” D.C. Police Chief Robert J. Contee III said in a statement.

Police said Park is survived by his mother and brother.

