Off-duty D.C. police sergeant killed in motorcycle crash

A D.C. police sergeant heading home from an overnight shift at the Fourth District station was killed in a motorcycle crash in Northwest Washington on Friday morning, according to a police spokeswoman.
The police spokeswoman said the crash occurred about 5:45 a.m. at Piney Branch Road and Aspen Street in Northwest Washington’s Takoma neighborhood. Police said the crash involved Park’s motorcycle and another vehicle. Further details were not immediately available.
“It is with a heavy heart that we mourn the loss of an admired and beloved MPD Sergeant,” D.C. Police Chief Robert J. Contee III said in a statement.
Police said Park is survived by his mother and brother.