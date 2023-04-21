No charges to be filed against D.C. officer in 2022 fatal shooting of woman

Listen 2 min Gift Article Share

Federal prosecutors in the District said Friday they found “insufficient evidence” to charge a D.C. police officer with civil rights violations or other crimes in the fatal shooting of a woman in the Petworth area last year. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight In a news release, the U.S. attorney’s office said after a year-long investigation, prosecutors could not prove beyond a reasonable doubt that an officer used excessive force when he fatally shot 42-year-old Erica Graham in April 2022. Officials said Graham, wearing a ballistic vest, had pointed a gun at officers and pulled the trigger — though it did not fire — before an officer shot and killed her.

The chaotic encounter occurred on the morning of April 23 in the 800 block of Crittenden Street, where officers were dispatched for a report of shots being fired. According to the U.S. attorney’s office, Graham had shot someone, and police arrived and found her on the front porch of a home holding a handgun.

Prosecutors said officers asked Graham to put the weapon down, but she refused, instead pointing it at police and pulling the trigger. When D.C. police officer Simeon Crawford arrived, prosecutors said, Graham climbed over a short railing to another porch and tried to get into another home.

Graham crouched down, turned, and pointed the weapon at the police again, prosecutors said. Crawford fired two shots in reaction, one of which struck Graham in her upper body.

Prosecutors said they came to their conclusion after interviews with police officers and civilian eyewitnesses, as well as a review of body-camera footage, doorbell camera footage and police radio communications.

“After a careful, thorough, and independent review of the evidence, federal prosecutors have found insufficient evidence to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Officer Crawford used excessive force under the circumstances,” the U.S. attorney’s office said in a statement.

