One dead, two hurt in crash on Route 50 in Northern Virginia

April 21, 2023 at 6:42 a.m. EDT
One person was killed and two were hurt in a crash along Route 50 east in Virginia, and part of the highway is closed Friday morning, according to officials.

Fairfax County police said in a Twitter message that part of Route 50 is closed between Olin Drive and Patrick Henry Drive. They did not say when the highway would reopen.

The crash involved two vehicles that collided near Arlington Boulevard and Patrick Henry Drive. It remains under investigation.

