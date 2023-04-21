One dead, two hurt in crash on Route 50 in Northern Virginia

One person was killed and two were hurt in a crash along Route 50 east in Virginia, and part of the highway is closed Friday morning, according to officials.
The crash involved two vehicles that collided near Arlington Boulevard and Patrick Henry Drive. It remains under investigation.
Officers are on scene of a two vehicle fatal crash at Arlington Blvd / Patrick Henry Dr. 1 declared deceased, 2 are hospitalized. Crash Reconstruction Detectives are onscene. Rt. 50 closed btwn Olin Dr/Patrick Henry. Expect delays and follow officer direction. pic.twitter.com/Zs7895Asbj— Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) April 21, 2023