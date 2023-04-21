Three found dead after vehicle plunges into Anacostia River

Listen 1 min Gift Article Share

Three people were found dead after a vehicle plunged into the Anacostia River Thursday night near the Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge, according to the D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services department. Witness reports of a vehicle going into the water sent police and fire rescue crews to the area around Anacostia Park in Southeast Washington about 10:30 p.m. Fire officials said they found track marks leading into the water just off Anacostia Drive, near the bridge on the Southeast side of the river.

Water search below S. Capitol St Bridge. Witnesses report seeing vehicle go into water. Track marks located leading to water. Search by land, water & air in progress utilizing Fireboats, @uscoastguard, @DCPoliceDept harbor & @usparkpolicepio Eagle helicopter. #DCsBravest pic.twitter.com/7AeRVO2kC0 — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) April 21, 2023

The fire department said on Twitter that the bodies of three people were eventually found in the water. Vito Maggiolo, a fire department spokesman, said the bodies were of two women and one man. He said two bodies were found outside the vehicle and one was found inside.

D.C. fire and police crews were assisted by members of the U.S. Park Police and the U.S. Coast Guard. The D.C. police department, which handles death investigations in the District, did not immediately comment Friday morning on the circumstances of the incident.

In 2021, workers completed a new 1,445-foot-long bridge with soaring arches a mile south of the U.S. Capitol to replace the bridge that had been built in the 1950s. The bridge is regarded as a crucial link connecting neighborhoods on both sides of the river.

