One dead in fire at Northeast Washington apartment building

Police and fire officials did not name the victim, pending notification of his relatives, and said the fire left five adults and four children without homes.

One man died Saturday in a fire at an apartment building in the 1400 block of Saratoga Ave. NE, and nine others were displaced their homes, the D.C. Fire and Medical Services Department said.

Firefighters said they had difficulty accessing the fire in the attic of the Brookland-area apartment because of a “rain roof” that had been constructed over the original roof. On Twitter, the department said crews kept the fire from spreading and extinguished the blaze minutes before noon.