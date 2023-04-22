The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Rain Day fell on Earth Day in Washington area

One of wettest recent days throughout the D.C. region

April 22, 2023 at 9:55 p.m. EDT
Saturday was Earth Day, so it seemed appropriate in Washington for nature to emphasize one of the major elements of our environment: water. Saturday’s rain made for the month’s wettest day.

In a couple of afternoon hours of atmospheric rumbling, amid lightning flashes and tree-toppling wind, more than 0.60 inches of rain fell in Washington, the most since the 0.72 inches on March 24.

Unlike the Saturday before with its confined storm zone, this Saturday’s rain seemed widespread, with dousing and drenching, glistening sidewalks and rippling puddles reported in both city and suburb.

At Washington Dulles International Airport 0.43 inches fell, while wind gusted to 51 mph. Two Maryland spots measured almost 0.75 inches.

Meanwhile, temperatures, which soared to summertime levels on Friday, returned to the 60s and spring on Saturday.

