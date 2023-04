Listen 1 min Gift Article Share

A motorcyclist died after hitting a vehicle on Interstate 66 in Fairfax County and being hit by two others, Virginia state police said. The motorcyclist was headed east about 11:25 Thursday night when his motorcycle ran into the rear of a vehicle in the Centreville area of western Fairfax County, state police said.

The impact threw the rider into the roadway, where he was struck by two other vehicles, police said in a statement Sunday.

The motorcyclist, Jeffrey R. Armstrong, 29, of Sterling, Va., died at the scene, near mile marker 5o, police said. He was wearing a helmet, they said.

The incident is under investigation, police said.

