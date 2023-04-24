Successor to outgoing Maryland Del. Darryl Barnes to be named this week

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Kent Roberson, chair of the Prince George’s County Democratic Central Committee, is leading the contest to replace longtime District 25 Del. Darryl Barnes (D), who is stepping down to join a lobbying and government relations firm in Annapolis after serving in the General Assembly since 2015. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight Roberson is poised to edge out four other nominees at a special meeting on Tuesday after at least two others stepped aside, according to interested applicants who in interviews said the process has revived conversations about whether voters should have a voice in the process.

State Sen. Melony Griffith (D), who is part of the District 25 delegation, said in an interview that she is offering her support to Roberson, 38, because of his involvement in local matters, his communication with the delegation and the fact that voters twice selected him to helm the committee — first in 2018 with nearly 52 percent of the vote and again, unopposed, in 2022.

Advertisement

“Kent was elected twice by the voters of District 25 to represent them,” she said. “While others may have been elected to other offices, he was specifically elected by our same voters. He has demonstrated that he is willing and able to work with our team on behalf of the citizens that together we represent.”

Roberson, a Prince George’s County native who expressed deep admiration for its reputation as a destination for Black upward mobility, said he has gained the backing of Barnes, who did not immediately return a request for comment.

Roberson, a father of three who works as senior manager of government relations for the Corn Refiners Association, also said his unpaid role as chair for the county’s Democratic Central Committee solidified the importance of building relationships to make a better Prince George’s County and taught him to manage different personalities while striving toward a common a goal.

Advertisement

“Taking that background into this new position, I believe it’s key to being successful as a delegate,” Roberson said in an interview.

He has faced losses, most recently a bid to represent District 9 on Prince George’s County Board of Education to Lolita Walker. He had an unsuccessful run for the District 25 seat in 2018. He received just over six percent of the vote as he put his hat in the race against Barnes, Davis and Del. Nick Charles (D).

If selected, Roberson said he would like to work on seeing Congress’s federal farm bill have the best impact on Maryland — especially in his district; help reduce congestion in the county as its number of residents continues to rise; and to assist in making voting more accessible throughout the state.

He also said he would step down from the DCC if selected, and that he has not had a hand in reviewing applications. But the process has elicited questions from participants, and some pulled out early after conversations with committee leaders.

Advertisement

“Politics — sometimes you have to be a team player,” said Johnathan Medlock, a former member of the Prince George’s County Council, who said he decided to step aside for the District 25 vacancy.

The chances of winning against Roberson this time also led former New York public servant Antoine Thompson to sit out, Thompson told The Post.

Angela M. Angel, who represented District 25 from 2015 to 2019, said she was discouraged by a member of the central committee who told her that the committee votes were already counted with Roberson shown to be the likely victor.

“[The District 25 successor] is basically serving a full term almost as if they were duly elected,” Angel noted. “Who have the people supported? Who is the most qualified to be in this position? That’s what we should be having an honest conversation about.”

Advertisement

Party central committees are used across districts to determine who fills vacancies, so how one is selected to take over an empty seat isn’t unique to Prince George’s County.

Though many lawmakers believe that legislators should be “elected by voters rather than selected by the Democratic Central Committee,” changing how the procedure is done has yet to pass the General Assembly, according to state Sen. Cheryl C. Kagan (D).

Kagan said there have been efforts to have special elections or to have elections for vacancies in presidential years for more accountability and voter engagement.

“I can’t read 187 colleagues’ minds, but it’s, it’s much easier to kill a bill than it is to pass one,” she said when asked about why such efforts haven’t passed yet. Choosing who will fill an opening is also about timing and ensuring that a delegation’s voice is as powerful as possible, she said.

Advertisement

Stanley Onye, who has run for the seat before, said he’s still running despite the odds being against him. Onye, who immigrated from Nigeria in the 1970s and raised children in Prince George’s, said the county needs more resources and he wants to bring an African immigrant voice to Annapolis.

He said he will accept Roberson’s selection if he wins and will wish him well in the role, though it will leave a bitter taste in his mouth.

“If they want to keep tossing positions around among them, fine. There is nothing wrong with that, it is their right,” Onye said.

GiftOutline Gift Article