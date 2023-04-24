Mobilized by Trump, Proud Boys led Jan. 6 riot, U.S. says in closing

The far-right Proud Boys saw themselves as soldiers fighting a war as directed by President Trump when they violently stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, prosecutors said in closing arguments at the seditious conspiracy trial of five group leaders.
Violence “is what they celebrated, and what they ordered,” Mulroe said. “To these defendants, politics was no longer something for the debating floor or the voting booth. For them, politics means actual, physical combat.”
Tarrio and three of the other men on trial — Proud Boys leaders Ethan Nordean of Auburn, Wash.; Joe Biggs of Ormond Beach, Fla.; and Zachary Rehl of Philadelphia — “preached violence to their followers” in a “constant drumbeat” leading up to Jan. 6, Mulroe said. They looked for “real men” who would fight, Mulroe said, recruiting and radicalizing the fifth defendant: Dominic Pezzola of Rochester, N.Y.
“These defendants saw themselves as Donald Trump’s army, fighting to keep their preferred leader in power,” Mulroe said.
Closing arguments are underway in the trial of the five Proud Boys leaders accused of spearheading the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. The arguments, expected to span two days, cap off a 14-week seditious conspiracy trial in which prosecutors have tried to convince a jury that Tarrio and four others planned to prevent Congress from confirming the results of the 2020 presidential election and violently block the peaceful transition of power.
Prosecutors allege that Proud Boys were activated by Trump’s Dec. 19, 2020, call for a “wild” rally in Washington on the day Congress met, agreeing with Trump’s false and inflammatory claims that the election had been stolen. They were also radicalized to turn against police in D.C. when they learned that Tarrio would be arrested for burning a stolen “Black Lives Matter” flag at a Dec. 12 pro-Trump rally in D.C. where member Jeremy Bertino was stabbed, prosecutors said.
In the trial, which began with opening statements on Jan. 12 and jury selection before Christmas, defense attorneys responded by blasting prosecutors. They argued that the U.S. was making the five men scapegoats for an unplanned riot whose ultimate causes were Trump’s incitement and the failure of law enforcement leaders to prepare for violence.
U.S. prosecutors have charged more than 1,000 people and obtained about 600 convictions in the Capitol breach, with only one person acquitted of all counts. At the same time, special counsel Jack Smith is investigating whether Trump or anyone around him unlawfully interfered with the transfer of power from Trump to Joe Biden.
A conviction of Tarrio would mark a milestone in the sprawling Justice Department investigation, making him the first person not at the scene to be found guilty of conspiracy at trial. Defense lawyers say the government’s theory that Tarrio and his lieutenants used other rioters as “tools” in the violence could conceivably be applied to as-yet uncharged defendants who were not in the area.
At the same time, after the last of three Jan. 6 seditious conspiracy trials, prosecutors have not produced any smoking-gun evidence of a wider conspiracy that directly tied violent actors to Trump or his advisers — either in the form of a cooperating witness or from any of hundreds of thousands of messages among members of two extremist groups, the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers. That might conceivably change if convicted defendants or some still facing charges decide to cooperate.
The five defendants face a 10-count indictment. Several are punishable by up to 20 years in prison: seditious conspiracy (plotting to oppose federal authority or Biden’s inauguration by force), conspiring to obstruct an official proceeding of Congress, and actually obstructing Congress’s joint session to confirm the 2020 election results.
Prosecutors argued that a handpicked group Tarrio ironically named the “Ministry of Self-Defense” (MOSD) recruited Proud Boys prepared for violence, and converged on the Capitol even before Trump directed followers there from a rally at the White House Ellipse on Jan. 6.
- Who are the Proud Boys charged with seditious conspiracy in the Jan. 6, Capitol attack? Here’s what to know about the trial.
- An indictment accuses the men of mustering and coordinating the movements of as many as 200 to 300 people around the Capitol.
- Prosecutions of seditious conspiracy cases are very rare.
There, Nordean and Biggs led the group on a march featuring chants using bullhorns that ended just before 1 p.m., when they met Trump rallygoers at Peace Monument. In minutes, prosecutors said, about 20 members and several of the co-defendants ultimately began helping lead the mob charge through police barricades and lines before Pezzola used a stolen police shield to shatter the first Capitol building window to be breached.
Prosecutors relied on cooperating witness Bertino, an MOSD member and the only Proud Boy who has pleaded guilty to seditious conspiracy. He testified that although he knew of no specific plan to storm the Capitol ahead of time, there was an agreement “to do anything that was necessary to save the country,” stop the confirmation of the election and keep Trump in office.
“I didn’t know the exact plan of how it was going to get done, [but] I know what the objective was,” testified Bertino, who was in close contact with the MOSD, although he watched Jan. 6 from his home in North Carolina while recuperating from being stabbed.
“Unspoken or implicit conspiracies are still conspiracies,” Mulroe told the jury.
The government says Tarrio was in contact with Trump’s “stop the steal” campaign organizers, while knowing by Jan. 6 that enraged supporters might explode into violence. The government cited several communications in which Tarrio and others co-defendants and co-conspirators alluded to storming the Capitol, referred to the Bolshevik storming of a winter palace of the czars during Russia’s 1917 civil war, and celebrated the capture of the building afterward.
“Make no mistake … we did this,” Tarrio texted afterward from Baltimore, where he decamped after being arrested Jan. 4 and expelled from D.C. the next day pending trial.
“Over and over again, you’ve heard their leader, Enrique Tarrio, voice his full-throated agreement with what his men on the ground are doing,” Mulroe said in closings.
Prosecutors argued that even if there was no pre-Jan. 6 plan, the Proud Boys actions that day constituted a conspiracy. That claim echoed an argument used successfully against Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes, who was found guilty of seditious conspiracy in November. In that case, the U.S. argued that the Oath Keepers took advantage of the riot to advance Rhodes’s long-held belief that “bloody civil war” was necessary to fight encroaching federal tyranny.
Six members of the Oath Keepers have been convicted at trial and three others have pleaded guilty to seditious conspiracy, either for opposing federal authority or the transition of presidential power by force.
Multiple defense witnesses testified they knew of no plan to stop the election certification or prevent Biden’s swearing in, a conclusion attorneys said is supported by the presence of as many as eight or nine law enforcement informants in the Proud Boys midst who detected or reported nothing. They said Bertino and one other cooperating Proud Boys witness to testify, Matthew Greene, were motivated to flip because they faced gun possession charges.
“All there was going to be was a march, which is all we ever do,” testified Rehl, one of two defendants to take the witness stand. “The purpose of the MOSD was to reduce violence, protect our members and that’s it.”
Proud Boys said they were marching for the cameras to support Trump and expand their movement.
In his testimony, Pezzola lashed out at prosecutors, and “this corrupt trial with your fake charges.” But he also said he was testifying to take responsibility for his actions and that the others should not be blamed for them.
