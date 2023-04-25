Frustrations over housing, data centers fuel local elections in Northern Va.

Listen 13 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Northern Virginia’s local election races are in full gear, with early voting set to start May 5 in party nomination contests where candidates are battling over how to address the need for affordable housing, the climate crisis and a surge of data center development in the exurbs. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The region is still dealing with the economic impacts of the coronavirus pandemic, during which many residents have experienced higher cost of living while salaries have remained mostly stagnant.

Meanwhile, local roads are more congested, school classrooms are overcrowded and continuing development in some exurban areas has whittled away what used to be scenic farmland. And in increasingly expensive communities inside the Capital Beltway, residents have clashed over efforts that would add duplexes and townhouses and increase the population density of neighborhoods once set aside exclusively for single-family houses.

The resulting frustrations are driving some of the challenges in the June 20 primary elections to incumbent county supervisors being blamed for those problems, and the same dynamic is animating races for open seats.

Arlington County

A competitive primary for one seat on the Arlington County Board is unusual, let alone competitive contests for two seats. But this year, six candidates are vying for two spots on the Democratic ticket in a tight race that has been dominated by the board’s recent vote on addressing “missing middle” housing.

Christian Dorsey (D) and Katie Cristol (D), the board’s two most vocal proponents of the policy, are not running again for their seats on the five-person board. (Arlington board members are all elected at-large and serve staggered four-year terms, and Dorsey and Cristol’s are the only two seats up this year.)

With many residents still animated over the vote as well as broader issues related to density, development and sharply rising housing prices, the six candidates have taken divergent stances on a policy that effectively ends single-family-only zoning in this inner-ring suburb of D.C.

Real estate agent Natalie Roy and consultant Susan Cunningham, the interim director of a local nonprofit organization, said they were motivated to run in part by the board’s handling of the “missing middle” vote.

“It made me angry,” said Roy, 65. “I didn’t feel like the County Board was listening to people in the community.”

Although some proponents of the policy had asserted that it would boost diversity and create less-expensive housing options, Roy, a former environmental advocate, said it would do neither. The board should have better studied the potential impacts of such a change before approving it, she added.

Cunningham, 49, who ran as unsuccessfully an independent in a 2020 special election for the County Board, expressed similar frustrations with a policy that she said lacked a specific focus on homeownership or measures to allow seniors to age in place.

“It took a very long time to figure out whether we wanted to do something,” she said, “and it took a very short time to figure out what we wanted to do.”

The four other candidates in the race have expressed varying degrees of support for the plan — but also a desire to move past the controversial vote and focus on other issues.

Diversity consultant Julius D. “J.D.” Spain Sr. suggested that the “missing middle” was being used as a wedge issue and said that the board’s vote was being mischaracterized. Spain, a Marine Corps veteran who mounted an unsuccessful primary challenge for the Virginia House of Delegates in 2019, led the Arlington chapter of the NAACP as it advocated for the zoning change.

“If you are a true Democrat, you will believe exclusionary zoning should be nonexistent in America,” said Spain, 50. “All[the vote] did was remove the barrier. It didn’t guarantee you affordable housing.”

Between the race’s two youngest candidates — child-care policy researcher Maureen Coffey, 27, and political strategist Jonathan Dromgoole, 28 — the conversation also has highlighted a need for other sorts of experience.

“We just don’t have that voice of someone who wants to be able to buy into the housing market in the county but just doesn’t have the opportunity right now,” Dromgoole said. “We constantly hear, ‘Go look elsewhere. Go look in D.C.’ That’s not what a lot of us want to do. We want to be able to stay here.”

He added that with the zoning vote behind them, county lawmakers needed to shift their focus toward securing deeply affordable housing for the lowest-income residents. “I don’t know if that’s necessarily front of mind for everybody,” he added.

Coffey, 27, a renter who says she has struggled to find an apartment to buy within her budget and a reasonable commute, noted that she was not alone in that search. She said many of her peers were not moving to farther-out suburbs in Fairfax County but across the country to lower-cost communities in Oregon or the Midwest.

“We are on an unsustainable path right now for many working folks in our community,” she said. “People should not have to choose between an hour-and-a-half commute and paying 40 percent of their income on rent.”

Small-business owner Tony Weaver, 35, another candidate for the board, said he would have voted for the final “missing middle” proposal — particularly to allow for townhouses, duplexes and semidetached houses — but expressed some practical hesitations about increasing the density of single-family-only neighborhoods.

Finding space to construct six-unit buildings will be very difficult, he said, adding that he does not think many will be built. But “it’s been approved; this is going to happen,” he added. “It’s not for the benefit of the community to force people into positions that are really retrospective.”

The County Board primary races will be the first local elections in Virginia to use ranked-choice voting, although nominees for all other local races will be selected by the traditional winner-takes-all system.

Arlington and Falls Church Commonwealth’s Attorney Parisa Dehghani-Tafti (D) is being challenged in the primary election by Josh Katcher, a former prosecutor in her office.

Jose Quiroz, who became interim Arlington sheriff in January, is looking to be elected to that job permanently. He is competing in the Democratic primary against Wanda Younger, the former director of pretrial services in the sheriff’s office, and Officer James Herring of the Arlington police.

Fairfax County

When Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeffrey C. McKay ran for his office four years ago, he faced three opponents in what became a heated primary election race.

This year, he faces one challenger: Lisa M. Downing, a former CIA resources officer who said she entered the Democratic primary race just before the filing deadline after realizing no one else had.

Downing, 65, cited as her chief concern the shortage of homes in the county that are large enough and also affordable to middle-income families in the region. “We are not building the houses that our teachers, our police officers, firefighters and small-business owners would buy if they could live in Fairfax,” she said. “As a result, they are commuters.”

She proposed zoning changes akin to Arlington’s, where areas designated for single-family homes would be targeted for multifamily dwellings.

Downing also said the development of “McMansions” in Fairfax County could be limited by requiring that homes that are torn down be replaced with houses of equivalent size — an idea that may run afoul of state property rights laws if the new, larger homes still meet lot-setback requirements.

Downing attacked McKay over the board’s recent decision to increase supervisors’ salaries, which will take effect with the board sworn in in January. And she said his regular use of a county vehicle instead of his own, including to commute to and from home, shows a lack of integrity.

McKay, 47, said those arguments reflect Downing’s lack of experience in local government.

He said Fairfax — which has a goal of 10,000 additional units of affordable housing by 2030 — already has 4,000 such homes in the development pipeline and in the past year invested $94 million toward its goal.

He cited an estimate in a county economic development authority report in January saying 126,000 jobs in Northern Virginia were unfilled. McKay argued that this is related to the lack of affordable homes for people who would qualify for those positions.

“It’s reached a point where it’s a very clear business, economic issue that has brought a lot more broad support for building more affordable housing to the table,” McKay said.

The county has taken action to limit McMansions by imposing restrictions on height, lot setbacks and the shapes of houses that do not require a change in state law, McKay said, arguing that the General Assembly is not likely to pass more-aggressive restrictions.

The Board of Supervisors’ first salary increases since 2015 — amounting to a nearly 40 percent raise for the chair’s position — are intended to reflect the long hours put in by supervisors, including nights and weekends, and to attract a broader pool of candidates, including potential board members who might not have other sources of income, he said.

“A lot of good people have not run” for those reasons, he said.

McKay called the criticism over his use of a county car “sensationalism.” Previous Board of Supervisors chairs also have used county vehicles — funded out of their office budgets — for a job that requires frequently traversing the county of 406 square miles for events and police incidents that sometimes run late into the night, he said.

“We’re all over the county, seven days a week,” McKay said, adding that seeking county reimbursement for miles while using his own car for the 1,000 such trips he made last year would “be a nightmare.”

Other notable nomination contests for the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors include:

In the Mason District, four Democratic candidates — Jeremy G. Allen, Andres Jimenez, Steve S. Lee, and Reid Voss — are vying to replace Supervisor Penelope A. Gross (D), who is not seeking reelection.

In the Springfield district, Democrats John James Nowadly and Albert Vega are competing for a chance to take on Supervisor Pat Herrity (R) in November.

In Dranesville, Democrats David R. Fiske and James N. Bierman Jr. are competing for the seat being vacated by Supervisor John. W. Foust (D), while in the Mount Vernon district, Supervisor Dan Storck (D) faces a primary election challenge from Maritza Zermeno.

Fairfax Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano (D) is in a primary election battle with defense attorney Ed Nuttall.

Prince William County

Board chair Ann B. Wheeler has been under constant attack from opponents to data center development in Prince William — among them Deshundra Jefferson, her Democratic primary challenger.

The issue has resonated more in exurban Northern Virginia communities such as Prince William’s Gainesville area, where the industry has lately been concentrating.

A Washington Post-Schar School poll last month found that 36 percent of residents in the Northern Virginia exurbs say they would be uncomfortable living next to a data center, more than the 24 percent statewide who say the same.

Fifty-five percent of those in the exurbs support the state government’s providing tax breaks to companies building data centers in Virginia if the individual businesses create at least 1,000 jobs, similar to the 61 percent statewide who agree. That support has not factored into the local elections, but the Prince William board is considering a slight increase in its local tax on the equipment in data centers.

Jefferson, a communications strategist, highlighted the thousands of dollars Wheeler’s campaign has received from data center developers and property owners who stand to benefit from a proposal to build a 2,100-acre “Digital Gateway” data center complex in the Gainesville area.

She accused Wheeler and the board’s four other Democrats of ignoring constituents’ concerns about the potential impacts of data centers, including noise produced by exhaust fans, and of not doing enough to keep the area affordable to those residents.

“There is a strong sense that the board is not accountable to the people who voted for them,” Jefferson, 47, said. “All the Democrats ran on smart growth, and what the voters have seen is developer-driven growth.”

Wheeler, 62, countered that increasing commercial tax revenue from data centers and other industries has allowed the board to consider lowering the residential property tax rate this year from $1.03 to $0.966 per $100 of assessed value. When accounting for rising property values in the region, that would leave a net zero impact on the average homeowner’s annual tax bill, Wheeler said.

“A lot of that is due to our commercial tax revenue, including data centers,” she said. “It’s beginning to make a real difference in our ability to lower taxes for our residential homeowners.”

Data centers also have factored into the Republican nomination contest for county board chair, between Supervisor Jeanine Lawson (R-Brentsville) and Kenneth Knarr, an education specialist who supports the Digital Gateway and whose home would be sold to make room for the project.

Lawson, 53, who has focused on Wheeler in her campaign, did not respond to messages seeking comment on the nomination contest.

Lawson’s supporters have suggested that Knarr — who, among his conservative ideas, wants the county jail again to cooperate with federal immigration authorities on deportations — is a proxy candidate for Democrats. They highlight the nearly $11,000 of campaign contributions Knarr has made to Democrats in the past two years, including $145 to Wheeler, in comparison with nearly $6,000 he contributed to Republicans.

Knarr, 60, defended his contributions to Democrats as a demonstration of his willingness to be bipartisan on some issues, such as collective bargaining. He still adheres to traditional Republican principles on social issues, he said.

“Jeanine’s uncompromising, combative and divisive partisan mind-set has only fostered failure after failure for Republicans,” Knarr said.

About a potential conflict of interest over the Digital Gateway project, he said the issue would be resolved before the next chair took office. But he argued that Northern Virginia localities should embrace the industry as a tax revenue generator.

“If you were from Oklahoma or Texas, you wouldn’t avoid oil,” he said. “This is our resource, our main source of commercial revenue.”

Elsewhere in the county, Potomac District Supervisor Andrea Bailey (D) is facing a primary election challenge from Kimberlee Jamale Short, and Supervisor Victor Angry (D-Neabsco) faces Nate Murphy in June.

Emily Guskin contributed to this report.

