I was driving through a neighborhood in Southeast Washington where a 12-year-old girl was shot and wounded on Friday night. A few blocks away, seven adults had also been shot that night. But you'd never know it from the look of things.

The quiet tree-lined neighborhood sits on a bluff with some areas having a sparkling winter view of downtown D.C. There were very few people outdoors on this Monday afternoon. Not even a neighborhood watch patrol, as you might expect when the sanctity of a hard-earned homestead has been so cruelly violated. The "Thou Shalt Not Kill" posters that were put up throughout the area for the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.'s birthday were gone.

No sign of indignation.

An elderly man was standing in his front yard, the same block where the seven adults had been shot. Was he worried for his safety, I asked. He said no and then asked me, “Name a place in the world that doesn’t have violence?”

I could have mentioned any number of neighborhoods right here in Washington where there has not been a shooting, let alone a homicide, in recent memory. Compare that with the dozens of killings that occur in this part of the city each year. But in the aftermath of such reckless disregard for life on the street where he lived, I just noted that Southeast Washington was certainly safer than Ukraine or Sudan.

The 12-year-old had been struck by two bullets fired from a passing car. Earlier that week, on April 16, a 9-year-old girl was shot and wounded as she was riding in the back seat of a car on Shippen Lane, in the same part of town.

Erica Green, a member of the Ward 8 Advisory Neighborhood Commission, told WUSA-TV in the aftermath of the Friday shootings, “Kids are coming to school with trauma. We don’t want to raise a generation of children that are desensitized in our community.”

But it wasn’t just children at risk of becoming numb.

A woman who was sitting on her front steps waiting for a ride told me, “Nobody cares what happens to people out here.” She added that too many children were dropping out of school and raising themselves. “They are really smart, but they aren’t being challenged enough.”

Asked what she thought would stop the violence, she said, “Men. We need more men out here to be role models and mentors.”

The first shooting had occurred at about 10 p.m. on Friday. Seven Black men were standing on a sidewalk in the 500 block of Lebaum Street SE, when shots were fired from a passing car. All of them were hit. The car was described as a dark sedan with a rifle barrel pointing out of a window. The gunmen were headed for a one-way street that led out of the neighborhood when they came upon the 12-year-old girl and opened fire again.

Andre Wright, assistant police chief, held a news conference at the crime scene.

“There were folks who were hanging out here and there, folks who were moving about on the Second Street scene,” he said. “And for some reason, you have some people who think that it was okay to fire a firearm at multiple individuals at two different scenes. And we’re not going to let that stand.”

The neighborhood is less than a half-mile from the Department of Homeland Security headquarters, located on Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue. Ironic. Perhaps no avenue in the city is less secure.

In 2021, 6-year-old Nyiah Courtney was killed in a drive-by shooting at the corner of Malcom X and Martin Luther King Jr. avenues. That’s about a 10-minute walk from where the 12-year-old was shot.

On April 2, three people were wounded in a drive-by shooting on Martin Luther King Jr. near Mellon Street SE. Police said they were looking for a black car with an AR-15-style weapon sticking out of the window.

“Rival groups, crews, neighborhoods, will sometimes just target other neighborhoods and they indiscriminately shoot into areas they are having feuds with,” Police Cmdr. John Haines of the Criminal Investigations Division explained at a news conference after that shooting.

With so much knowledge about the criminals’ modus operandi, you have to wonder why the shootings persist. Not only does the D.C. police partner with the Department of Homeland Security, but also the FBI, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the Drug Enforcement Administration, just to name a few.

They know where the crime “hot spots” are. They know that 70 percent of the felonies are committed by relatively few people. And, for the most part, they know who those people are. That’s because they have arrested many of them before.

Within the D.C. police department, there’s a Violent Crime Suppression Division with a Violent Crime Impact Team. There’s a Nightlife Task Force and a Homicide Reduction Partnership. There’s a ShotSpotter system that can direct police to a shooting within 60 seconds after a shot has been fired, according to the MPD website. There’s license plate reader technology than can track cars throughout the city, making on average 300,000 reads each day. They have the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network’s Mobile Command Center to rapidly process firearm information. And a Joint Operations Command Center that can activate hundreds, if not thousands, of closed-circuit TV cameras throughout the city.

Yet the homicide rate continues to climb — with 96 percent of the perpetrators and victims being Black men ages 18 to 34, in a city where Black people make up only 46 percent of the population.

When do we become outraged? When a White man shoots a Black teenager who mistakenly knocked on his door? Yes, by all means get mad at that. When police, White or Black, use deadly force against Black people for no good reason? Yes, march, file lawsuits and vote.

But when 6-year-old Nyiah Courtney was shot to death, all we did was cry and make a sidewalk memorial out of teddy bears and balloons.

Try to imagine a carload of gunmen shooting a 6-year-old White girl while firing “indiscriminately” at people in Spring Valley. Unimaginable is right.

But for Black children in Southeast, it’s the reality.

A teenager with a book bag strapped to his back was walking alone on Lebaum Street when I pulled up beside him. Was he worried for his safety, I asked.

“There’s tragedies all the time,” he said with a shrug. “We just try to live through it.”

