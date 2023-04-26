Climate protesters arrested after blocking traffic on GW Parkway

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Three climate protesters were arrested after blocking traffic on the George Washington Memorial Parkway in the area of the scenic overlooks Wednesday morning during a demonstration demanding that President Biden declare a climate emergency. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight The protesters blocked the northbound lanes for about 30 minutes before they were cleared by 9:15 a.m., said Sgt. Thomas Twiname, a spokesman for the U.S. Park Police. The three demonstrators will be charged with disorderly conduct, Twiname said.

Tim Martin, 54, of Raleigh, N.C., who was not among those arrested, said he traveled to the D.C. region to join Declare Emergency, a group seeking governmental action on climate change, in its demonstration Wednesday, which he said lasted about an hour.

#DeclareEmergency supporters step out onto the #gwparkway to demand climate action. This is nonviolent #civildisobedience, this is done out of love for our fellow humans and our collective future. #A22Network #stopwillow #ClimateAction pic.twitter.com/gwqOsheFwN — Declare Emergency (@DecEmergency) April 26, 2023

A video posted by Declare Emergency shows six people walking into the highway as cars approached. Ultimately, three protesters remained sitting on the highway as they held signs that demanded “DECLARE EMERGENCY” and “NO WILLOW PROJECT,” referring to the Alaskan oil development and the Biden administration’s approval of one of the largest oil developments on federal land.

A recent U.N. climate report warned that the world is on track to pass a dangerous temperature threshold within the next 10 years that would result in catastrophic warming that could cause millions of people to die.

This was one of several demonstrations from members of Declare Emergency, who often block traffic in the region, resulting in arrests. Martin said he was among the protesters who blocked all lanes and both shoulders of Interstate 495’s inner loop at the U.S. 29/Colesville Road exit on the Fourth of July 2022.

The group plans to continue to disrupt traffic in the region to bring attention to this issue, Martin said.

“I know it sounds counterintuitive by blocking traffic but we’ve tried everything for decades,” Martin said. “We’re trying to build a mass movement of ordinary people who are waking up to the horrible truth that our world that we know it is over.”

