D.C. firefighters caught on video in altercation, department investigating

A video showing multiple D.C. fire department members involved in a fight has prompted an investigation, according to fire department officials. In a statement, the department said an incident happened Tuesday evening “in which several members of the department were engaged in an altercation on the scene of a response.” Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight The video circulating on social media and reported on Fox5 DC shows uniformed firefighters apparently punching and kicking someone on the ground.

Six people involved in the incident are on administrative leave while the department and D.C. police conduct an investigation, the statement says.

“The actions depicting in a video of the incident are completely unacceptable and do not reflect the behavior we require of our members,” the statement says.

The department did not release any additional details of the incident. The D.C. Firefighters Association, International Association of Firefighters (IAFF) Local 36 said in a statement: “We have reviewed the video however we are still working to obtain more information surrounding this event.” ..

