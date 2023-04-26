D.C. firefighters caught on video in altercation, department investigating

A video showing multiple D.C. fire department members involved in a fight has prompted an investigation, according to fire department officials.
BREAKING🚨: DC Fire investigating after video posted to social media shows firefighters involved in brawl. @fox5dc @Rob_Desir pic.twitter.com/AlpsKfamP6— Jamie Hoskins (@Hoskins_JM) April 26, 2023
Six people involved in the incident are on administrative leave while the department and D.C. police conduct an investigation, the statement says.
“The actions depicting in a video of the incident are completely unacceptable and do not reflect the behavior we require of our members,” the statement says.
The department did not release any additional details of the incident. The D.C. Firefighters Association, International Association of Firefighters (IAFF) Local 36 said in a statement: “We have reviewed the video however we are still working to obtain more information surrounding this event.” ..