D.C. police chief Robert Contee is retiring, mayor says

D.C. Police Chief Robert J. Contee III is planning to retire, D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) announced in a statement Wednesday evening, as federal lawmakers increasingly turn their attention to public safety in the city and violent crime is on the rise. Bowser, in the statement, said that the chief is "ready for his next chapter" and called him "a phenomenal ambassador of what it means to be a police officer in D.C."

Contee joined the D.C. police department as a cadet in 1989, rising through the ranks and serving in a wide variety of roles. Bowser announced in 2020 she had selected him to lead the department, and he was officially sworn in early the next year.

Asked in an interview in December how long he planned to stay on the job, Contee responded “months.” The mayor, sitting next to him, interjected “a year.”

Two people familiar with the matter said Contee is taking a job with the FBI. The people spoke on the condition of anonymity because the new position had not been officially announced.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

