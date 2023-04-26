They waited decades for D.C. housing aid. Will changes finally bring relief? James Baker, a retired federal worker who has been on the waiting list for affordable housing since 1981, waits to speak with city officials about public housing last month. (Craig Hudson for The Washington Post)

Listen 17 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Mel Amos inched toward the front of the line wrapped around the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library in downtown D.C., steeling herself from the January chill in a puffy Washington Redskins jacket. Inside, she would find out if she was still eligible for the public housing she signed up for 13 years ago. “I’m here on a hope and a prayer,” she said.

The invitation to the event — and three others like it — represented the D.C. Housing Authority’s first contact in years to thousands of Washingtonians who have languished on the waiting list for housing aid since it was frozen a decade ago, some of whom have been waiting for 20 to 30 years. Now, spurred to action by a scathing federal review last fall, DCHA is launching its greatest efforts at reform in years, entirely rethinking how it doles out housing aid.

Like hundreds in line behind her, Amos, 44, had been waiting for help so long now that her children are grown. She had been waiting so long that her life had been transformed, and not in a way she had envisioned. The school cafeteria worker envisioned a home just large enough so that no one slept in the living room. She envisioned having the means to go on vacations, for years bringing in just enough to pay the bills. Now, she wondered, was relief finally within reach?

That is the question hovering over DCHA as it seeks to confront its chronic mismanagement under intense scrutiny. Over the past decade, nearly 40,000 people languished on its waiting lists for public housing or vouchers even as a quarter of public housing units sat vacant. The inaction has failed to address an onslaught of demand for help in a rapidly gentrifying city.

While a national affordable housing crisis has left public housing authorities across the country with exceedingly long waiting lists, the District stands out for also having the lowest public housing occupancy rate in the nation, a federal review found.

Executive Director Brenda Donald has promised to fix that problem since she arrived in 2021 but has yet to turn it around. Last fiscal year, just 58 people were moved from the waiting list to homes, despite more than 2,000 units sitting vacant and in disrepair, according to recent data the agency submitted to the D.C. Council. Those who were housed had been waiting for an average of 16 years.

“I’ve been on the list since before he was born,” said Steven Mulero, a 44-year-old single dad, pointing to his 16-year-old son as they stood in line outside the library. Many said they had seen their mayor pledging to expand affordable housing for years, but still they waited.

Advertisement

“I do understand D.C. is building affordable housing, but the people waiting all these years, what about them?” said Terry Hungerford, 61, who has been waiting since 1997, when he became homeless and had to send his young children to live with family members. “Will we have to wait another 25 years? I don’t have 25 to give.”

Donald is now pledging major changes to how the housing agency manages its waiting list and maintains public housing units, hoping to avoid creating hopelessly long lines with no foreseeable path to housing aid. Revamping public housing policies is just one set of goals on a massive to-do list ordered by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, which last fall found problems ranging from mismanagement of the DCHA Housing Choice Voucher program, formerly known as Section 8, and problems with contracting and overpaying landlords.

After completing outreach to those on the existing list, Donald says DCHA plans to reopen the waiting list this summer. For many, the help is too late. Some died waiting, or they were forced to move out of the city as affordable housing disappeared, as Amos felt was happening to her now. She felt closer to homelessness than ever, not without a roof, but also not at home: She lost her longtime rent-controlled apartment last year as her building underwent remodeling, lasting only several months in a rental house before falling behind on rent.

Now her family was scattered. Amos moved in with her ailing father who needed her help, while her 19-year-old and 27-year-old sons live with other family members until she can find an affordable place for all of them. But she was not finding it. Not on the $400 a week she was making at the school. “God, I hope this is you,” Amos said as she approached the library’s double doors, “because I’ve been crying out, what am I gonna do?”

She remembers putting her name on the waiting list in 2010, a time when she was juggling pursuing an online business degree and working for a catering company as a single mom. It was when Amos realized that without housing aid, she would never be able to leave the two-bedroom apartment in Northeast Washington, the same apartment where she was born.

It was getting too small for her family of four, including an intellectually disabled son who needed extra care. Amos later adopted her little cousin, whose parents died in 2016. But as she waited and waited, help from DCHA never came, and so she stayed, until finally, last year, staying was no longer an option.

Venturing in search of a new home last year for the first time in over a decade, Amos found that she did not recognize her city. The housing landscape had transformed over a single generation, and it transformed what was possible for people like her. By the time Amos was forced to leave her apartment, her rent was $706, a price she struggled to find anywhere else in the city.

“When I started searching and looking at what they were charging for rent out here, like $2,400 or better for two bedrooms in D.C., I just got discouraged even more,” Amos said. “I’m like, okay, now we’re really stuck here.”

Eliana Golding, a housing analyst at D.C. Fiscal Policy Institute, said what Amos experienced demonstrates how such an inaccessible housing market leads to high demand for housing subsidies. “When we’re failing at regulating the private market, it puts a ton of pressure on the housing authority,” Golding said.

When DCHA froze the waiting list in 2013, it had over 70,000 applicants for public housing or housing vouchers or both, representing more than 10 percent of the D.C. population. A D.C. Fiscal Policy Institute report found the city lost roughly half of its low-cost rental units at $750 or less a month in the preceding decade, while units over $1,500 more than tripled in that time and incomes did not keep pace. The average rental price in D.C. today is north of $2,500, according to a Zillow analysis.

Bill Slover, a former DCHA board member, said the city needs to strengthen economic growth strategies and ask, why do so many people qualify for housing subsidies in the first place? Because even if DCHA were a high-performing agency — “which of course we’re not, and we’re very far from that” — it will never be able to address the high demand for housing help, he said.

“The story of the waiting list, it is a tale of two stories,” said Slover, who was kicked off the board after Mayor Muriel Bowser and the D.C. Council created a new reform board, removing the most outspoken critics. “It is an inefficiency of the housing authority compounded by a demand that way outstrips the supply. And you cannot build yourself out of it.”

During her tenure, Bowser has made historic investments in the Housing Production Trust Fund, the main engine for building new affordable housing in the city. But despite legal requirements, it does not prioritize building housing for extremely low-income people who live at or below 30 percent of the area median income.

The city argued this month that other programs, namely its Local Rent Supplement operating subsidies, are more effective to help that population, since building new units for them are the most expensive projects to subsidize. They are also overwhelmingly the people on the DCHA waiting list.

They are people like Vanessa Rushing. At the second DCHA mass eligibility event at MLK Library in February, she came to see if she was still eligible for public housing or, she hoped, a voucher. She pulled out her 2010 DCHA application, with “homeless” scrawled in cursive pencil fading at the top of the page.

It was her second application since the 1980s, when as a young mother a fire in her apartment building displaced her and sent her into housing instability the first time. “I’m shocked they even called me because I’ve been on the list all this time,” said Rushing. “I thought it was a prank, I swear to goodness.”

Rushing, 59, wished the help could have came when she needed it most, when her children were young. But she could still use it, she said, pulling a second document — a recent delinquency notice after falling behind on her rent — out of her folder of papers. Her carpal tunnel was worsening in her hands, she said, causing her to sometimes miss work as a cook even though she could not afford to. The thought of returning to a shelter unnerved her.

“You don’t know what it’s like to be homeless,” she said. Her experience encapsulates an inherent problem with a waiting list bloated by unmeetable demand: DCHA rarely is able to help people in immediate need of housing aid until years later.

“You don’t know what it’s like to be homeless.” — Vanessa Rushing, 59 They are people like Carmen Mays, who, sitting in the MLK Library auditorium, used her daughter’s lifetime to remember how long she has been waiting. “I had my daughter when I was 29. I’ll be 62 in April,” she said, now on the verge of qualifying for housing aid for seniors as opposed to single working-class mothers. And they are people like Ronald Smith, waiting since 2006, who showed up at a DCHA oversight hearing to say, “The only thing they tell me is that I’m still on the waitlist. I’m 76 years old. When is my name gonna come up? After I’m dead?” Now, DCHA is entirely retooling its waiting list. In February, DCHA proposed new waiting list policies, which the board approved this month. While there is one master waiting list, it is divided in two parts based on what people apply for: Housing Choice Vouchers, public housing or, in many cases, both. Homeless people are prioritized for vouchers and stacked first in the line, while public housing has been first come, first served for eligible applicants.

But even if homeless people are prioritized, the line is so long that they often wait over a decade for help, while those who are poor but not homeless struggle to get help at all. With those problems in mind, DCHA plans to stop prioritizing homeless people for vouchers, believing the city has more robust homeless services.

“We’re blocking people who could readily be housed, who need housing and who would qualify, but who have to go to the back of the list because they don’t meet the definition of being homeless,” Donald said at an April board meeting, explaining why the new policy was necessary in response to concerns.

For public housing, the agency plans to deploy a lottery-based, site-based waiting list to reduce rejection and increase choice, offering units to people in buildings they say they want to live in. People who sign up would be placed in a random order.

Council member Robert C. White Jr. (D), who chairs the housing committee, in March raised concerns about the lottery style of the new public housing waiting list system, considering a former DCHA employee is under investigation for allegedly steering housing vouchers to personal friends.

In response, Donald assured White that the site-based system would have sufficient safeguards. “I would invite you to compare the stale waiting list that has been closed for 10 years with tens of thousands of people who may or may not want public housing, may or not be eligible any longer, to a more targeted short list” that is “designed to match up people in real time with public housing,” Donald said.

The new list bears similarities to a proposal that sat unfinished at DCHA for nearly 20 years, according to a review of internal documents -- the kind of mismanagement critics have long described in the housing authority. But Donald said executive staff developed this new system independently and at the direction of HUD.

Among the changes criticized by housing advocates were plans to give people 15 days to respond before removing them from the list, especially considering how long people wait. In response, DCHA boosted the window to 30 days. “To me, this means DCHA is sending a clear message with its policy: It is more interested in clearing its waitlist and making itself look good than actually housing people,” Amanda Korber, a lawyer at the Legal Aid Society of D.C., said at an April 10 hearing.

Donald said DCHA would implement this system after the agency completes outreach to every person on the public housing waiting list in May, though this does not mean housing every person. In fact, starting a new list from scratch means thousands who waited years may be purged from the existing list without ever having been helped.

Of the more than 18,000 people that DCHA attempted to invite to its events at MLK Library, only about 10 percent came, something Donald has blamed on the obsolete nature of the waiting list, underscoring the need to reset.

Advertisement

White and advocates alike have implored DCHA to create pathways for people who are currently waitlisted to get help if they resurface. Donald has said there will be an unspecified “transition period” but after that, people will need to sign up on the new list. In the meantime, the agency said it is trying to house as many people as possible from its outreach events.

Weeks after the housing event at MLK Library, Rushing finally heard back from the agency: A DCHA representative said two units were available but could go fast. Could she come view them tomorrow? Rushing took off work on short notice.

She headed to the building in Fort Lincoln, praying it would be a nice place, not riddled with mold or rodents or crime, the types of problems HUD documented in its review and for which advocates and residents have complained for years. She arrived, and it turned out there would be nothing like that to worry about: The units were not available.

After waiting years for housing aid, it now seemed some were competing for it within days, amid accelerated reform efforts that are somewhat jarring for those who have long called for change. There is a sense, said Daniel del Pielago, a lead organizer with Empower D.C., that housing advocates should not “hold our proverbial breath” to see permanent reform emerge, because they have been burned before. “We have to see it, because there has been so many promises, it is hard to believe,” he said.

Now, Donald is promising that they will start to see it by June. She has launched a review of the entire DCHA public housing portfolio, and mass inspections with mass repairs to follow, she said. The agency is developing basic policies for preparing new units after tenants moved out, a normal real estate management procedure that HUD found completely lacking at DCHA.

And through its MLK Library events, DCHA has seen its first net gain in occupancy in years, with 127 people moving into new units over the last two months, according to data provided by the agency as of April 3. The occupancy rate, however, still remains lower than when Donald arrived — at about 73 percent compared to nearly 80 percent, federal data shows — and remains the worst among large public housing authorities nationwide.

In an interview at one of the events, Donald acknowledged that change has been slow to come. She has blamed the sluggish improvement on her predecessor, though occupancy had also declined under her leadership to this point. The occupancy rate had declined while the previous administration planned to demolish or redevelop more than a dozen deteriorated buildings, due in part to federal disinvestment in public housing over the years. But as those projects dragged, units remained vacant and conditions got even worse, with DCHA now trying to play catch-up to prepare hundreds of them for move-ins.

“Yes, it has taken way longer than I had anticipated,” Donald said. “But I think now what is important is that we do have the steps and systems and the right people in place to do this in a more accelerated way now, but then in the future, to do it routinely.”

Amos is counting on it. Over the years, she watched voucher holders move into her building as she waited for one herself. She tried to avoid bitterness, feeling that “everyone’s time is their time.” Now, she said, after 13 years, it felt like it had to be her time. She questioned why else after all these years the agency would contact her right at the moment her life felt so fragile, separated from most of her children except for her 19-year-old intellectually challenged son for the first time in their lives.

And on a Friday afternoon in January, after taking her boys to DCHA headquarters to finish filling out paperwork, she left feeling, maybe, a little hopeful. There were some worries: Would public housing be safe for her disabled son? Would the building she was offered be near his special school in Northeast Washington? Still, Amos had this sense that it would work out, that all the waiting could not be for nothing. “It has to happen. That is my thought process,” she said. “There is no contingency plan after this.”

She would be patient, she said. She would keep waiting.

Story editing by Katy Burnell Evans. Photo editing by Mark Miller. Copy editing by Anjelica Tan. Design by J.C. Reed.