Filing reveals new details in Irvo Otieno’s death at mental hospital

Virginia State Police troopers dispatched to investigate Irvo Otieno’s death at a mental hospital last month found that the handcuffs and leg irons used on Otieno had been cleaned and stowed away in a vehicle before they arrived on the scene, according to a legal brief filed Wednesday by a prosecutor.

Otieno, a 28-year-old Black man, was shackled when seven Henrico County sheriff’s deputies and three employees at Central State Hospital piled on him for 11 minutes until he went limp, surveillance video shows. The medical examiner ruled his March 6 death a homicide by asphyxiation. Otieno’s family has said he urgently needed mental health treatment.

Dinwiddie County Commonwealth’s Attorney Ann Cabell Baskervill filed court papers Wednesday requesting a single trial for the 10 deputies and hospital workers, who have all been indicted on second-degree murder charges. The prosecutor’s filing included previously undisclosed details about the events surrounding Otieno’s death, which she compared to a “medieval” method of execution called pressing.

“The significant external pressure … prevents adequate expansion of the rib cage during breathing, even though the airways may be clear,” Baskervill wrote.

According to Baskervill, Otieno was taken from the county jail to the hospital on a temporary detention order for medical treatment. There, sheriff’s deputies and hospital staff piled on him, and Otieno stopped moving as of 4:39 p.m., Baskervill wrote. Otieno had an enlarged heart and was at risk of acute arrhythmia as he was held down, she added.

At 4:40 p.m., a nurse administered an injection that contained olanzapine, an antipsychotic used to treat schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, and diphenhydramine, an antihistamine for treating allergies and colds, according to the filing.

Hospital staff first called 911 to report that Otieno was not breathing at 4:40 p.m., after he had stopped moving, Baskervill wrote.

Otieno was pronounced dead at 5:36 p.m., after a Dinwiddie County rescue squad responded. Almost two hours later, at 7:28 p.m., Virginia State Police dispatch received a call from Central State Hospital requesting assistance with a death investigation, Baskervill said.

“Special Agents took photographs of what was left of the scene and Special Agents conducted interviews with the defendants whom they found huddled together in a break room of sorts in the hospital building,” Baskervill wrote. “State Police discovered that, prior to State Police arrival, the handcuffs and leg-irons that had been placed on Otieno by the Henrico Sheriff's Office at the Henrico Jail prior to transport had been cleaned and placed back in Henrico transport vehicles.”

Baskervill did not indicate whether she thought cleaning and stowing the restraints was a deliberate attempt to hide evidence from a crime scene. She did not specify who cleaned and stowed the shackles. She declined to comment beyond the filing Wednesday.

Attorneys for most of the defendants declined to comment or did not respond to requests for comment. “The only thing I can really say is that I’ve received it and will review it,” said G. Russell Stone Jr., the attorney for sheriff’s deputy Dwayne Bramble, when asked about the new filing.

Stephen A. Mutnick, who represents sheriff’s deputy Randy Boyer, said Boyer “denies that there was an illegal or wrongful act on his part.”

Mutnick said Baskervill’s decision to include “references to medieval torture and football pileups” in a motion on a complex legal issue was “interesting.”

“The facts of this case must be determined in a court of law, not in the court of public opinion, and these references appear to be metaphors solely meant to manipulate the passions of the public,” Mutnick said in a statement.

While she argued that all 10 defendants should be tried simultaneously because each participated in restraining Otieno, Baskervill conceded in the filing that “the most culpable persons as first-degree principals would be those on his torso.”

“But, anyone participating in the restraint would have been contributing to Otieno’s death by maintaining his prone body position, thus preventing him from becoming supine or upright” and able to breathe again, she added.

An autopsy cannot determine who held down which body part, Baskervill said. But the prosecutor previously released hospital surveillance video showing Otieno’s entire stay in Central State Hospital, from the time sheriff’s deputies drag him into a hospital admissions room in handcuffs and leg irons, to the 11 minutes in which they restrain Otieno on the ground, to the moment when they release his limp body. The video also shows CPR efforts and the injection he was given.

“It is not irrelevant that if one person here had acted differently, then Otieno may very well have been able to survive,” Baskervill wrote. “Nor is it irrelevant that if one person had encouraged the others to act differently and urged others to stop applying lethal pressure to Otieno, Otieno might well still be with us today.”

Mark Krudys, a civil rights attorney who represents Otieno’s family, did not respond to a request for comment about the filing.

