Prince George’s council bolsters tenant protections, citing retaliation

After hearing concerns from local seniors, the Prince George's County Council moved to block retaliation from landlords seeking an end-run around rent stabilization legislation that became effective April 17. The emergency action, taken Tuesday, clarified elements of the bill, such as who constitutes a "preexisting tenant" after council members heard reports that some landlords upset by a new 3 percent cap on rent increases were attempting to oust renters.

“This legislation is one that will stop landlords from being able to retaliate just for tenants asking for the law to be enforced [while] making sure they don’t find a loophole that if you’re an existing tenant, they say, ‘We’re not going to renew your lease, we’re just going to give you a new lease,’” said District 7 council member Krystal Oriadha (D), who spearheaded the action.

The emergency legislation enacted Tuesday comes as the populist majority on council attempts to strengthen protections for financially-strapped county residents who face a sluggish economy amid expired pandemic rent protections. The underlying legislation sought to blunt the impact of inflation on the at least 40 percent of county residents who rent — a majority of whom are Black or Latino, according to census data.

Some landlords and developers opposed rent caps that they said would deter investors from increasing their stake in the county and encourage landlords to not invest in their properties, a move that would create more slums, they said.

More than a dozen residents and affordable housing advocates on Tuesday asked the council for relief, outlining their personal stories of hardship and struggle tied to increasing rent prices.

Among those who expressed concerns were people from the senior apartment building The Lodge at Marlton in Upper Marlboro, who on Saturday lodged a protest against rent hikes that they said are in response to the rent stabilization act.

Delores Prioleau, one of the residents, said that after the council passed rent stabilization protections, management told tenants in a meeting that their units were exempt from the new rules and introduced leases with rent payments that in some cases exceeded existing terms by more than $500 a month — a chasm for seniors living on a fixed income.

“We [were informed] we should seek voucher assistance from the county,” she said, adding that residents have been asked to make quick commitments to secure their space. “Knowing that this [voucher] program is closed, we are not asking for a handout. We are asking for a hand up.”

Habitat America, which counts the Lodge at Marlton among its properties, did not respond to a request for comment.

“We feel intimidated and the fear within the building is insurmountable,” she said. “Most people are moving with no place to go.”

The law, CB-51-2023, which was passed and became effective Tuesday, states that senior housing is subject to the Rent Stabilization Act if there are no federal laws that would complicate that status.

The emergency act also states that the Department of Housing and Community Development will review all applications for exempted rental properties governed by a federal, state or county agreement that subsidizes a tenant’s rent — a response to some landlords who claimed that their properties were exempt from the Rent Stabilization Act.

It further explains that landlords will not be allowed to harass or threaten a tenant, decrease services to which a tenant has been entitled or retaliate against a tenant for complaining, whether to the landlord or to a public agency.

Tenants who say their rights are being violated under the act will need to notify Prince George’s County Permitting, Inspections and Enforcement, said Sakinda Skinner, county council liaison for county executive Angela Alsobrooks (D).

The agency, in turn, will conduct an investigation and issue a citation if wrongdoing is found, according to Skinner.

The process will probably take time — a commodity many residents faced with rent troubles often have little of, Skinner acknowledged.

“We want to be honest with the process and with everyone about what this actually looks like when it is implemented,” she said. “DPIE is already dealing with limited resources and capacity and that’s something the administration is working through right now as we are dealing with the budget.”

Tenants will still be required to meet their rent obligations while going through the complaint or judicial process, she said.

Oriadha said she is “angry” that such legislation was needed after the Rent Stabilization Act.

“I wish that I could do more,” Oriadha said to residents. “But I will do every single thing in my power, legislatively and legally, to champion and stand behind you all.”

