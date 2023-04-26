Norfolk approves $2.6 billion storm protection plan for city

Listen 7 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

NORFOLK — The City Council unanimously approved a $2.6 billion plan to protect this port city from major storms and hurricanes, previewing the future for places such as Baltimore, Virginia Beach, New York and other locations facing flooding from increasingly frequent and intense storms.

The vote in Norfolk on a partnership with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for the largest infrastructure project in the city's history had been postponed twice after residents and some council members raised concerns about cost and design, as well as inequities in protections between wealthy and low-income neighborhoods.

Mayor Kenneth Alexander said one of the votes was delayed to get answers from the Army Corps. Council members on Tuesday adopted companion resolutions, a move that “sends the message” the city will continue to seek changes in the plan, Alexander said.

Representatives of four environmental groups had raised questions about the effect of the walls on water quality, sought more natural solutions and pointed out that the city had millions of dollars in stormwater needs not met by the plan.

The concerns mirrored those in other threatened cities: Miami-Dade County, for instance, rejected a $5 billion Army Corps plan after renderings commissioned by Miami’s downtown development agency showed walls 20 feet high that blocked views of the water. Critics also said the project would damage the Biscayne Bay ecosystem and noted that it would not stop water rising in a city that sits atop porous limestone. The Army Corps agreed to spend up to $8.2 million, at no cost to the county, for a new study addressing requests for more nature-based solutions.

Tuesday’s resolution in Norfolk authorizing the agreement passed without discussion from council members. Asked before the vote whether the Army Corps and the city’s staff had been effective in communicating details of the plan, Alexander responded: “No. We’ve heard that loud and clear.”

The Norfolk agreement appeared to be sailing toward approval until leaders of the largely Black, lower-income neighborhoods south of the Elizabeth River raised objections. They learned a week before the first scheduled vote that they would be protected with nature-based solutions such as grasses and oyster reefs, house raisings, and basement fillings. Meanwhile, nearly nine miles of flood walls and berms would protect the higher-income, higher-property values on the north side of the city.

Business leaders and developers in recent weeks questioned the alignment of the walls and the cost to the city, which led to a second postponement of the vote.

Tim Faulkner, the president and chief executive of the Breeden Company, said his firm was not aware that luxury apartments it recently built on the river would be outside the sea wall. In a statement released before Tuesday’s vote, he called for a pause.

“There is too much unknown about the project at this time,” he said. “This exposes the City of Norfolk to an undetermined amount of infrastructure, as well as operating costs.”

For Norfolk, major storms and hurricanes are an existential threat. The Army Corps said that without the project, all but a slender rectangle of the city’s interior would be at risk for flooding by 2075. The study estimates annual net benefits of $122 million by reducing damage and improving the city’s ability to rebound from a storm.

According to the Virginia Institute of Marine Science, Norfolk has the highest rate of relative sea-level rise, a combination of rising waters, and sinking land on the East Coast. An Army Corps of Engineers study following the devastation of Hurricane Sandy identified the city as one of the high-risk areas along the Atlantic Coast.

A feasibility study detailing the sea wall project’s conceptual design was completed in 2018. The initial $249 million in federal funding was announced in January 2022. An additional $150 million followed two months later.

The type of change the city is seeking for the Southside, from nature-based solutions to barriers, has never been granted for any Army Corps project as far along as the Norfolk plan. The resolutions passed Tuesday obligate the city to work to resolve outstanding issues, which include:

Norfolk’s pledge to secure state funding for at least half of the $931 million in local funding required by the Army Corps over 10 years. Bills to fund $40 million for the project did not make it past committees in the Virginia General Assembly this year.

Requiring the Army Corps to provide more detailed designs so the city can request changes.

The city’s promise to seek funding for the estimated $2.3 million in annual operations and maintenance of the project, including floodgates. Currently, the agreement makes the city solely responsible.

A commitment to seek a change in the plan for the city’s Southside neighborhoods to include flood barriers, something the Army Corps said was not justified by property values there.

Data from the federal government’s Climate and Economic Justice Screening Tool show that neighborhoods in disadvantaged communities suffer from disproportionately high health risks, poverty and housing costs, making them more vulnerable following a flood.

At a meeting earlier this month with representatives of the neighborhoods south of the Elizabeth River, Col. Brian P. Hallberg, commander of the Norfolk district of the Army Corps, pledged to present a justification for changing the plan to include barriers. The change, though, would have to clear several hurdles including approval from the Army, the Office of Management and Budget, and possibly Congress.

A study to determine whether barriers would be feasible could take three years. In the meantime, construction of the proposed nature-based solutions, house raisings, and basement fillings would be paused.

Southside neighborhood leaders said they are encouraged that the Army Corps has signaled a move toward including environmental justice in evaluating projects in response to the Biden administration’s environmental justice directive, known as EJ40.

Conceptual designs protecting the city’s wealthier neighborhoods from downtown to the west side, obtained through public records requests, reveal walls as high as 15 feet. Some apartment and condominium complexes along the waterfront are outside or in conflict with the wall. So is a $100 million hub for offshore wind announced last year and planned for docks on the west side.

The records show city and Army Corps staffers have convened several meetings since January, including one that revealed the wall alignment in some places “is not feasible” and seeking to “mitigate risk” to the project because of concerns the walls would raise with the public.

Kyle Spencer, Norfolk’s resiliency officer, said it is normal to make accommodations for developments that happen during the design phase of a long project. But the city may be responsible for funding cost increases resulting from those changes, he said.

“It might be that they [the Army Corps] will pay up to that 65 percent of what they were going to do,” he said in an interview. “And then everything else would be either on us or the private developer.”

Critics of the plan note that it will not eliminate flooding from increasingly intense rains or high tides, which could reach 125 days a year by 2050, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

William “Skip” Stiles, a former congressional aide and executive director of Wetlands Watch, a local environmental nonprofit group, spoke against the plan on Tuesday.

“There’s an opportunity here to do a comprehensive look at the city’s total flooding needs — storm surge, rainfall, nuisance flooding sea level rise — and figure out how would someone stage these expenses,” he said. “Would you build the flood wall first? Or would you replace the stormwater system first? The analogy I keep using is you wouldn’t remodel your kitchen without looking at your total household expense.”

