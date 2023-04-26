Teen guilty in shooting of Commanders player Robinson back in custody

Listen 3 min Gift Article Share

The teen who pleaded guilty in connection with the shooting of Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. and then skipped a subsequent court date is back in custody. The 17-year-old, appearing virtually in court Wednesday from the Youth Services Center, picked up an additional charge since absconding of drug possession with intent to distribute, D.C. Superior Court Judge Robert A. Salerno said.

Salerno said Wednesday he planned to “proceed promptly” with the original case and scheduled a sentencing hearing for May 15.

The teen’s original sentencing date was April 5 — the court date he skipped. In the hearing that day, his attorney said that the teen’s mother had requested her son be placed in the Psychiatric Institute of Washington.

The Washington Post generally does not name those charged with crimes as juveniles, and was allowed to attend the hearing on the condition that the youth’s identity not be revealed.

Advertisement

The teen was accused along with another youth of trying to rob Robinson as he left a store on H Street NE, then chasing the football player until Robinson grabbed him and wrested a gun from his hands. At that point, police said, the other, younger teen fired his weapon, striking Robinson just above his knee and in the hip area.

The high-profile attack, which occurred Aug. 28 on a bustling street in Northeast Washington, brought increased scrutiny to public safety in Washington and intensified calls from local officials and residents to keep teenagers with guns off the streets.

Attorneys struck a deal that had him plead guilty in January to assault with a dangerous weapon and carrying a pistol without a license. Prosecutors agreed to ask that the teen be placed in the custody of the city’s youth services until he turns 20, a placement that involves officials crafting a personalized treatment plan that could include anything from detention to boarding school.

Advertisement

Because of strict juvenile confidentiality laws, tracking the adjudication of criminal cases involving youths can be difficult.

But according to data provided by the D.C. courts last year, prosecutors moved forward in 83 percent of cases between Jan. 1 and Dec. 1 and dropped the rest for lack of evidence of other reasons. Of the roughly 300 cases that made their way through the courts, more than half were dismissed — which could mean youth completed diversion programs or deferred sentencing agreements by the attorney general’s office. In the remaining cases, youths were committed to the Department of Youth Rehabilitation Services about half of the time, and given probation the other half.

GiftOutline Gift Article