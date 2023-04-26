D.C. settles suit brought by 2 journalists detained during Trump inauguration

Listen 2 min Gift Article Share

The D.C. government agreed to pay $175,000 to two journalists to settle a lawsuit that alleged police unlawfully detained the pair while they were covering demonstrations and vandalism in downtown Washington during Donald Trump’s presidential inauguration in January 2017. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight A spokesman for the journalists announced Tuesday that the California-based writer Aaron Cantú and the Colorado-based photojournalist Alexei Wood would split the settlement, minus attorney fees. Both were arrested and charged with rioting and other counts; Wood was acquitted at trial, and prosecutors later dropped the charges against Cantú.

In all, 234 people were arrested during the unrest on the Inauguration Day in downtown D.C. Authorities alleged that demonstrators caused about $100,000 of property damage across many blocks downtown, shattering windows on businesses and vehicles. Police, in turn, rounded up people en masse and fired pepper spray and other nonlethal munitions.

Advertisement

Twenty-one of the 234 defendants pleaded guilty before trial — the only convictions arising from the arrests. A handful fought their charges, resulting in acquittals or hung juries. Charges against the others were eventually dropped after prosecutors struggled to tie defendants to specific damage of businesses, vehicles and other property.

A spokeswoman for the city’s Office of the Attorney General declined to comment on the settlement with the freelance journalists. The six-page settlement noted that the city and its police officers “deny all liability and all factual claims” alleged by the journalists and their attorney.

“Nothing in this agreement is an admission of liability, duty, or wrongdoing by any party or an admission that any policy, practice, or procedure of the District, its officers, officials, employees, attorneys, agents, and servants, at any time or in any way, violated federal or District of Columbia law,” according to the filing.

Advertisement

In 2021, the D.C. government paid $1.6 million to settle a class-action lawsuit alleging that police unlawfully detained more than 200 protesters in mass arrests during the demonstrations. The city agreed to pay $605,000 to six defendants represented by the American Civil Liberties Union of the District and nearly $1 million to about 200 others who claimed that they were illegally arrested and detained for up to 16 hours without food, water or access to restrooms.

A spokeswoman for the Attorney General’s office said the settlement with the journalists was the final lawsuit outstanding among those that challenged arrests carried out during the inauguration. In a news release announcing the settlement, representatives of Wood — who advocates for abolishing the police — said he would be donating part of the settlement to social justice organizations.

GiftOutline Gift Article