The 26 best things to do in D.C. this weekend and next week

Thursday, April 27
Coffee & Collections: Black Baseball in D.C. at Anacostia Community Museum
You may have heard of the Nationals, the Senators and the Homestead Grays, but what about the Washington Black Sox? This semipro team was among the numerous Black baseball teams that featured throughout the D.C. region in the 20th century, and it featured prominently in “Separate and Unequaled: Black Baseball in the District of Columbia,” an exhibit previously on display at the Anacostia Community Museum. Learn more about D.C.’s sandlot and neighborhood baseball history, and see some artifacts from the collections, over free coffee at the museum. 11 a.m. to noon. Free.
Rooftop film screening at House of Sweden
On the rooftop of the building that houses the Swedish Embassy, you can watch the sunset, the Potomac and, this week, “The Emigrants,” a Swedish film directed by Jan Troell. Over 2½ hours, it tells the story of a mother who leaves an impoverished life in Sweden in the 1850s and embarks on a dangerous journey to America. Chairs and popcorn are provided, though guests are encouraged to bring their own blankets and drinks (but keep in mind that no alcohol is allowed). 7:30 p.m. $8.
Tenille Townes at Union Stage
Canadian country singer Tenille Townes is a traveler. Her stage surname comes from Township Road 722 in Alberta, the street she grew up on and that served as the starting point for her career in 2009. She’s been on the move since, her discography traveling a broad landscape from country to folk, political to sentimental. No work embodies this more literally than her EP “Train Track Worktapes,” released April 21 and written and recorded on a 15-day train tour that included 65 shows in southern Canada. The hum of the caboose is persistent on the five tracks, which include the rattle of resourceful equipment: A suitcase is used as a kick drum, tin foil and paper bowls substitute for a shaker, teacups emulate a triangle. But “Wheels,” the EP’s closer, explores cross-country movement not as a quirky adventure, but as a dire need. You can hear the doubt through Townes’s assured, haunting vocals when she sings, “The only house is sinking sand / So I’ve got to run, always on the run.” 8 p.m. $17.
Friday, April 28
Editor’s note: Due to the weather forecast, some outdoor events scheduled for Friday have already been canceled, including the Blues Alley Big Band Jam and Arbor Day walks. Check social media before making plans.
Garage Racing National Championships
You might have watched the Tour de France or BMX biking at the Olympics, but you’ve probably never seen cycling like the Garage Racing National Championships. Held on the lower levels of a parking garage in Crystal City, these multi-lap races feature daredevils zooming up and down ramps, around concrete columns and under low-hanging pipes, leaning into their cyclocross and fixed-gear bikes. It feels like spills could happen any second. The races are open to the public, in both competitive formats and the “Anything Goes” division, where you might be “racing” against penny farthings, unicycles or Bikeshare bikes. If you’re not a serious cyclist, though, it’s just as much fun to watch. Friday kicks off with happy hour at the Freshman, featuring free food and discounted drinks, before the action heads downstairs to the underground course. Saturday starts with junior races at 10 a.m. before the national championship races for men (2 p.m.), nonbinary riders (3 p.m.) and women (4 p.m.). Grab a drink from the pop-up bar and cheer on the riders. Friday from 4 to 8:30 p.m.; Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free.
Georgetown French Market
What’s more Parisian than a French market in the rain? Despite a wet weekend forecast, Georgetown’s French Market, now in its 20th year, is running rain or shine. In a three-day emulation of European-style shopping, more than 35 local boutiques, antique stores, cafes and galleries along Wisconsin Avenue from O Street to Reservoir Road offer discounts at the open-air market. Neighborhood restaurants have food and drink specials featuring French cuisine — get deals on French wines from Bacchus Wine Cellar, try limited-edition pastries from Maman and take discounts off French-themed art from L’Enfant Gallery. If you’re feeling shopped out on Saturday and Sunday, there’s live music, stilt walkers, hula hoopers, a balloon sculptor, pop-up flower and book shops, a caricature artist, and garden tours. Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. Free.
Saturday, April 29
Petworth PorchFest
Update: Petworth PorchFest was rescheduled from April 22 due to rain. It would be impossible to experience everything at Petworth PorchFest, even if you wanted to. For one afternoon, the entire neighborhood becomes a giant music festival, turning 85 porches and front yards into pop-up stages filled with acts who’ve played local clubs — familiar names include the Rock Creek Kings bluegrass band, the horn-driven Crush Funk Brass Band, the zippy ska of the Fuss and the Latin dance music of Leon City Sounds — but also neighbors who want to show off their musical side. Almost 200 acts perform in all, with the main stages at the Petworth Rec Center, where rapper Dior Ashley Brown, jazz saxophonist Herb Scott and go-go band UCB are headlining, and in the parking lot behind the Art of Noize. A schedule is posted on the Petworth PorchFest website, but the best way to enjoy this annual outdoor happening is to wander around Petworth, letting your ears guide you to new sounds, and popping into local restaurants, bars and shops. 2 to 6 p.m. Free.
Carousel Day at Glen Echo
Glen Echo Park’s 102-year-old Dentzel Carousel is beloved by children and parents alike — and how could they not love it, with its colorful hand-carved horses, rabbits and ostriches bounding to the tune of an original Wurlitzer organ? The carousel reopens for another year with a day-long festival filled with family fun. The Washington Revels lead a procession through the park before dancing around a maypole. The Piscataway Nation Singers and Dancers present Native American dances and songs. Children can make arts and crafts or explore the Washington Conservatory’s instrument petting zoo. There’s Latin American music from Cantare and family tunes from singer Billy B. Everything is free, except for rides on the carousel, which cost $2 each. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free.
El Salvador Day at La Cosecha
The Embassy of El Salvador and La Casita Pupuseria are behind a day-long celebration of El Salvador, fueled by La Casita’s satisfying pupusa platters. Attractions include dance and musical performances, a pupusa-making lesson with La Casita chef Iris Veronica Jimenez, coffee and cocktail tastings, a photo exhibition, and a greeting from Ambassador Milena Mayorga. 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Free.
Arab Culture Festival at Dew Drop Inn
The Edgewood bar is closing out Arab Heritage Month with an afternoon of food, musicians, artists and artisans. Watch a dabke, a popular dance in Palestinian territories, by Malikat al Dabke; try your hand at instruments from Quartertonez; and dance to Arabic music. The festival ends with a dance party by the local DJ Basbousa at 9 p.m. 4 p.m. to midnight. $20-$25 for adults; $12 for children.
Project Glow at RFK Festival Grounds
When residents of Southeast Washington hear explosive, booming noises this weekend, it won’t be the demolition of RFK Stadium, but a music festival on its nearby Festival Grounds. From the minds of longtime D.C. promoter Club Glow, Project Glow returns for its second annual celebration of electronic dance and visual spectacle. The two-day bill is heavy on international DJs who spin and select the fist-pumpiest flavors of EDM, from veterans Tiesto and Benny Benassi to festival favorites Gorgon City, Kygo, Madeon and Zeds Dead. A handful of back-to-back sets pit new school versus old school, like the pairing of upstart Dom Dolla with “Percolator” producer Green Velvet. Saturday and Sunday from 1 to 11 p.m. $100-$265.
Sustainable Soiree at Planet Wine
A week after Earth Day, spend an afternoon in the sun at Evening Star Cafe’s patio sipping Earth-friendly wines. The Del Rey restaurant’s sister wine shop Planet Wine hosts a Sustainable Soiree, curating a selection of 30 organic, biodynamic and socially conscious wines from across the globe. Choose from two seated tasting sessions, and there are special one-day discounts if you find a bottle you want to take home. Noon to 2 p.m. or 3 to 5 p.m. $45.
We Lager Our Lagers at Port City Brewing
Port City is best known for Optimal Wit, a refreshing wheat beer, or maybe its Monumental IPA. But among in-the-know beer lovers, the Alexandria brewery’s most exciting project is its Lager Series, which rotates every few months through styles including Mexican Dark Lager, Franconian Kellerbier and Czech-style Tmave Pivo. Port City’s newest year-round beer is Pizza Night, an unfiltered amber lager aged for three months, and its newest seasonal release is a Helles Lager. What better way to celebrate than a lager festival? We Lager Our Lagers puts 10 Port City lagers on tap at the same time — and the brewery warns that “some are just one keg that we have reserved for the event,” so arrive early for the widest sampling. Noon to 7 p.m. Free admission; beer prices vary.
Sugar at the Sandlot
Hosted by and in support of Porchfest DC, a nonprofit that organizes strings of community concert series where front porches become the stage, this day party raises money for the organization’s fifth annual event (coming this October). Artists like E.U. (featuring Sugar Bear) and DJ Jeff Jackson perform at the Sandlot in Anacostia for a day of family-friendly entertainment. Expect sales from local artisans and activities on-site. Noon to 4 p.m. $25 for adults.
Chocolate Festival at French Embassy
Chocolate makers and enthusiasts alike are welcome to join in the festivities at the sixth D.C. Chocolate Festival. Held in the event center at the Embassy of France, this sweet afternoon promises tastings, educational workshops and, obviously, lots and lots of chocolate in the form of confections, candy and beverages represented by both local and international craft chocolate bars. Passes get adults 3½ hours at the festival, and kids under 12 get in free with the purchase of a ticket. 10:30 a.m. or 2 p.m. $24.
Taste of Vienna
More than 20 restaurants and a selection of food trucks are heading to the Vienna Volunteer Fire Department for the 10th annual Taste of Vienna, including Peruvian favorites Inca Social; charcuterie specialists the Fermented Pig; and the Pure Pasty Co., known for its award-winning English fare. Six bands provide a mix of pop covers, roots rock and beach tunes, and there are activities to keep young visitors busy, including a bounce house and face painting. (Don’t worry: There’s a beer and wine tent, too.) Proceeds benefit the fire department. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Free admission; food and drink prices vary.
Mount Vernon Historic Plant and Garden Sale
Ever wanted to boast that your boxwood shrubs or southern magnolia tree was propagated from one growing on George Washington’s estate? The annual plant sale at Mount Vernon is your chance. Held at the estate’s greenhouses, it includes heirloom vegetables, fruit, herbs, flowers, ornamental grasses, shrubs and trees, some of which are designated “General’s Choice” if they were propagated from cuttings or seeds at Mount Vernon. (The Mount Vernon website has more details and a list of available plants.) Visiting the plant sale does not require purchasing a timed entry ticket for the first president’s historic home. Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Free.
Sunday, April 30
Pink in the Park at Long Bridge Park
So, you thought you were finished with cherry blossoms? Mwahahaha. Not quite. Pink in the Park, a new festival that was set to debut in Arlington’s Long Bridge Park on April 1, was scratched due to storms, but it’s finally happening Sunday, with four hours of music, including performances by Crush Funk Brass Band and Black Alley, along with a beer and wine garden, food trucks, and photogenic art installations. 4 to 8 p.m. Free; reservations requested.
Blues Alley Big Band Jam
The Blues Alley Jazz Festival hits its climax this weekend, but not in the historic Georgetown listening room. Two days of concerts at the Georgetown Waterfront Park — Friday was canceled due to the threat of rain — feature ensembles from local high schools and universities, and even an ensemble made up of Montgomery County Public Schools faculty. Saturday includes ensembles from George Mason, George Washington and American universities. Sunday kicks off with back-to-back sets by the Duke Ellington School of the Arts and the Blues Alley Youth Orchestra and wraps with the U.S. Navy Commodores, featuring acclaimed trumpet player Jon Faddis. Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free.
Fresh Talks: Work on the Walls with Women Muralists and Graffiti Artists at Planet Word
While the National Museum of Women in the Arts remains closed for renovations, its programming continues to pop up at other museums. This event on female muralists and graffiti artists, part of the “Women, Arts, and Social Change” series, brings insights from Cita Sadeli, the artist known as Miss Chelove, whose large-scale “Reseeded: A Forest Floor Flow” was recently featured on NMWA’s facade, and whose street art is seen around D.C.; Michelle Angela Ortiz, a prominent muralist and Kennedy Center citizen artist national fellow; and sculptor and artist Nekisha Durrett, who created the stunning installation on the glass walls at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library. The three discuss how murals and graffiti can reach people to effect social change, and how women can bring new perspectives to these mediums. 4:30 to 6 p.m. $20-$25.
Meet at Maydan Festival
Maydan is known for its globe-hopping wine list — it was nominated for a James Beard Award for “outstanding wine program” in 2022 — and its third annual wine and food festival is a chance to taste wines from across the Middle East, the Caucasus and other less-heralded regions. Tickets include plenty of wine sampling; access to a bazaar with pottery, housewares and other goods; and the chance to buy food from Maydan, Z&Z and other vendors. For additional fees, there are panel discussions about climate change’s impact on winemaking and a seminar/tasting called “Men have been making wine for 8,000 years, it’s our turn!” Proceeds benefit the Karam Foundation, which assists Syrian refugees. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. $25; panel discussions $10 each.
Monday, May 1
National Museum of Asian Art Centennial Celebrations
May brings Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month as well as the 100th anniversary of the Freer Gallery, which is part of the Smithsonian’s National Museum of Asian Art. The museum honors both of these occasions with a two-week festival. Check out this preview for a selection of highlights, but the opening day of May brings an example of what to expect: Lunch on the museum’s front plaza with local Asian and Asian American food vendors, including Shababi Chicken and Rice Culture, from noon to 5 p.m.; a concert with Del Sol Quartet performing “A Dust in Time,” a piece for string quartet inspired by Tibetan sand mandalas; and guided tours of “A Collector’s Eye: Freer in Egypt” and “A Splendid Land: Paintings from Royal Udaipur.” (Sadly, the kimchi-making class is sold out.) Various times. Free.
100 Gecs at the Anthem
The new album from 100 Gecs, “10,000 Gecs,” kicks off with sound effects — the iconic THX swell, a turntable rewind and gunshots — that suggest the proceedings will be as epic as the album’s exponential formulation. Dylan Brady and Laura Les don’t disappoint, pushing the synesthesia of their hyperpop sound to new extremes. Alongside a familiar mélange of elements — AutoTuned baby-talk crooning, the drum machine rhythms of trap, crunchy guitar riffs and rave-ready synthesizers — are nods to pop-punk, ska and nu-metal and the catchiest songs you’re likely to hear about Doritos, Fritos and a frog on the floor. 7:30 p.m. $45-$75.
Tuesday, May 2
NSO music trivia night at the Anthem
Quick: Which was the first Disney musical to hit Broadway: “Aladdin,” “Beauty and the Beast,” “The Hunchback of Notre Dame” or “The Lion King”? Which pop star has received opera training: Lizzo, Lady Gaga, Katy Perry or Whitney Houston? If these seem like no-brainers to you, gather a team of friends and head for the National Symphony Orchestra’s first musical trivia night at the Anthem. You’ll face rounds of pop culture and musical knowledge, hosted by conductor Jason Seber, and have musicians from the NSO performing songs during “Name That Tune” rounds. While there’s no limit to the number of people on a team, just try not to bring someone who will try to convince you that “The Lion King” premiered before “Beauty and the Beast.” 7:30 p.m. $30.
Wednesday, May 3
CiNoMatic at Alethia Tanner Park
Like birds flying north from their winter homes, the steady return of outdoor movie series reminds us that warm weather is almost here. CiNoMatic, organized by the NoMa Business Improvement District, is back in the grass at Alethia Tanner Park every Wednesday in May. This year’s theme is “Villains We Love,” so the schedule includes films like “The Devil Wears Prada” (Wednesday), “Hook” (May 17) and “Cruella” (May 31). Food trucks will be on-site. BYO blankets and low chairs. Movies begin at sunset — around 8 p.m., per organizers — and the park opens for lawn games an hour earlier. 8 p.m. Free.
Survive, Glamorously: Images of Drag in the District at Ron David Studio
Despite public perceptions of boring, buttoned-up, brunching-at-Le Dip D.C., you don’t have to live here very long before you realize there are subversive, intoxicating scenes bubbling beneath the surface. At a time when drag shows and related events have come under fire, this show near Union Market, from photographers Farrah Skeiky, Cassidy DuHon, Keylimehi and Koto Langa, turns the spotlight on queer performers and performance. “Survive, Glamorously,” on view through May 13, includes artist talks and performances on May 9. Opening reception 6 to 9 p.m., then open Tuesdays through Sundays until May 13. Free admission.
Ministry at the Fillmore Silver Spring
Ministry mastermind Al Jourgensen is a survivor. Now in his 60s but still favoring a head full of “Predator”-style dreadlocks and a face covered in piercings and tattoos, Jourgensen and his bandmates sound as punishing and abrasive as ever, despite more than 40 years in the music business and a host of personal and personnel issues. For the last two decades, Jourgensen has aimed the band’s caustic attack at conservative politicians, a political turn shared by tour mate Gary Numan, a synth-pop icon whose most recent albums have been high-concept affairs about the apocalyptic effects of environmental destruction. 7 p.m. $42-$59.