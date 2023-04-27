The 26 best things to do in D.C. this weekend and next week

Saturday, April 29

Petworth PorchFest

Update: Petworth PorchFest was rescheduled from April 22 due to rain. It would be impossible to experience everything at Petworth PorchFest, even if you wanted to. For one afternoon, the entire neighborhood becomes a giant music festival, turning 85 porches and front yards into pop-up stages filled with acts who’ve played local clubs — familiar names include the Rock Creek Kings bluegrass band, the horn-driven Crush Funk Brass Band, the zippy ska of the Fuss and the Latin dance music of Leon City Sounds — but also neighbors who want to show off their musical side. Almost 200 acts perform in all, with the main stages at the Petworth Rec Center, where rapper Dior Ashley Brown, jazz saxophonist Herb Scott and go-go band UCB are headlining, and in the parking lot behind the Art of Noize. A schedule is posted on the Petworth PorchFest website, but the best way to enjoy this annual outdoor happening is to wander around Petworth, letting your ears guide you to new sounds, and popping into local restaurants, bars and shops. 2 to 6 p.m. Free.

Carousel Day at Glen Echo

Glen Echo Park’s 102-year-old Dentzel Carousel is beloved by children and parents alike — and how could they not love it, with its colorful hand-carved horses, rabbits and ostriches bounding to the tune of an original Wurlitzer organ? The carousel reopens for another year with a day-long festival filled with family fun. The Washington Revels lead a procession through the park before dancing around a maypole. The Piscataway Nation Singers and Dancers present Native American dances and songs. Children can make arts and crafts or explore the Washington Conservatory’s instrument petting zoo. There’s Latin American music from Cantare and family tunes from singer Billy B. Everything is free, except for rides on the carousel, which cost $2 each. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free.

El Salvador Day at La Cosecha

The Embassy of El Salvador and La Casita Pupuseria are behind a day-long celebration of El Salvador, fueled by La Casita’s satisfying pupusa platters. Attractions include dance and musical performances, a pupusa-making lesson with La Casita chef Iris Veronica Jimenez, coffee and cocktail tastings, a photo exhibition, and a greeting from Ambassador Milena Mayorga. 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Free.

Arab Culture Festival at Dew Drop Inn

The Edgewood bar is closing out Arab Heritage Month with an afternoon of food, musicians, artists and artisans. Watch a dabke, a popular dance in Palestinian territories, by Malikat al Dabke; try your hand at instruments from Quartertonez; and dance to Arabic music. The festival ends with a dance party by the local DJ Basbousa at 9 p.m. 4 p.m. to midnight. $20-$25 for adults; $12 for children.

Project Glow at RFK Festival Grounds

When residents of Southeast Washington hear explosive, booming noises this weekend, it won’t be the demolition of RFK Stadium, but a music festival on its nearby Festival Grounds. From the minds of longtime D.C. promoter Club Glow, Project Glow returns for its second annual celebration of electronic dance and visual spectacle. The two-day bill is heavy on international DJs who spin and select the fist-pumpiest flavors of EDM, from veterans Tiesto and Benny Benassi to festival favorites Gorgon City, Kygo, Madeon and Zeds Dead. A handful of back-to-back sets pit new school versus old school, like the pairing of upstart Dom Dolla with “Percolator” producer Green Velvet. Saturday and Sunday from 1 to 11 p.m. $100-$265.

Sustainable Soiree at Planet Wine

A week after Earth Day, spend an afternoon in the sun at Evening Star Cafe’s patio sipping Earth-friendly wines. The Del Rey restaurant’s sister wine shop Planet Wine hosts a Sustainable Soiree, curating a selection of 30 organic, biodynamic and socially conscious wines from across the globe. Choose from two seated tasting sessions, and there are special one-day discounts if you find a bottle you want to take home. Noon to 2 p.m. or 3 to 5 p.m. $45.

We Lager Our Lagers at Port City Brewing

Port City is best known for Optimal Wit, a refreshing wheat beer, or maybe its Monumental IPA. But among in-the-know beer lovers, the Alexandria brewery’s most exciting project is its Lager Series, which rotates every few months through styles including Mexican Dark Lager, Franconian Kellerbier and Czech-style Tmave Pivo. Port City’s newest year-round beer is Pizza Night, an unfiltered amber lager aged for three months, and its newest seasonal release is a Helles Lager. What better way to celebrate than a lager festival? We Lager Our Lagers puts 10 Port City lagers on tap at the same time — and the brewery warns that “some are just one keg that we have reserved for the event,” so arrive early for the widest sampling. Noon to 7 p.m. Free admission; beer prices vary.

Sugar at the Sandlot

Hosted by and in support of Porchfest DC, a nonprofit that organizes strings of community concert series where front porches become the stage, this day party raises money for the organization’s fifth annual event (coming this October). Artists like E.U. (featuring Sugar Bear) and DJ Jeff Jackson perform at the Sandlot in Anacostia for a day of family-friendly entertainment. Expect sales from local artisans and activities on-site. Noon to 4 p.m. $25 for adults.

Chocolate Festival at French Embassy

Chocolate makers and enthusiasts alike are welcome to join in the festivities at the sixth D.C. Chocolate Festival. Held in the event center at the Embassy of France, this sweet afternoon promises tastings, educational workshops and, obviously, lots and lots of chocolate in the form of confections, candy and beverages represented by both local and international craft chocolate bars. Passes get adults 3½ hours at the festival, and kids under 12 get in free with the purchase of a ticket. 10:30 a.m. or 2 p.m. $24.

Taste of Vienna

More than 20 restaurants and a selection of food trucks are heading to the Vienna Volunteer Fire Department for the 10th annual Taste of Vienna, including Peruvian favorites Inca Social; charcuterie specialists the Fermented Pig; and the Pure Pasty Co., known for its award-winning English fare. Six bands provide a mix of pop covers, roots rock and beach tunes, and there are activities to keep young visitors busy, including a bounce house and face painting. (Don’t worry: There’s a beer and wine tent, too.) Proceeds benefit the fire department. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Free admission; food and drink prices vary.

Mount Vernon Historic Plant and Garden Sale

Ever wanted to boast that your boxwood shrubs or southern magnolia tree was propagated from one growing on George Washington’s estate? The annual plant sale at Mount Vernon is your chance. Held at the estate’s greenhouses, it includes heirloom vegetables, fruit, herbs, flowers, ornamental grasses, shrubs and trees, some of which are designated “General’s Choice” if they were propagated from cuttings or seeds at Mount Vernon. (The Mount Vernon website has more details and a list of available plants.) Visiting the plant sale does not require purchasing a timed entry ticket for the first president’s historic home. Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Free.