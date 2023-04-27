Charge dropped against man seen being beaten by D.C. firefighters

Listen 3 min Gift Article Share

A man who can be seen in widely circulated videos being pummeled by several on-duty D.C. firefighters Tuesday night was arrested on an assault charge after police arrived and ended the disturbance, but the case against him was dropped the following day, according to D.C. Superior Court records. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight Six firefighters involved in the altercation were placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation by D.C. police and the fire department’s internal affairs unit, according to fire department spokesman Vito Maggiolo.

The incident occurred shortly before 11:30 p.m. in the unit block of Florida Avenue NW, where an engine company and ambulance crew from D.C. fire were responding to a crash, according to Maggiolo and a police report. The report, which describes the man as “combative,” says one firefighter “stated that while he was on a 911 call [the man] was being aggressive and punched [the firefighter] in the face causing pain.”

In videos recorded by onlookers and a TV news camera operator, the man, who police said is in his 40s and has no fixed address, can be seen on the pavement being punched and kicked by firefighters. The videos do not show the alleged provocation.

Attempts to locate the man for comment were unsuccessful.

“The actions [depicted] in a video of the incident are completely unacceptable and do not reflect the behavior we require of our members,” the fire department said in a statement.

When police officers arrived, the videos show, they began grabbing firefighters and pushing them away from the man. One officer took hold of a firefighter’s coat and shoved him several feet across a sidewalk. At some point during the altercation, the man assaulted an officer, according to the police report. The man, shirtless, then stood with his hands at his sides as officers pointed Tasers at him, ordering him to get back on the ground.

“I am asking you one last time to get on the ground,” yelled one officer with a Taser, before the man complied.

The D.C. Firefighters Association, International Association of Firefighters Local 36, said in a statement Thursday that firefighters “were providing care to a patient when they were violently attacked by a person forcing the fire fighters to defend themselves and the helpless patient under their care.” The union said a video of the encounter “shows only a very small portion of the event.”

“Our members deserve the ability to render aide [sic] to the public without interference or fear of personal harm,” the union said.

The man was arrested on a charge of assaulting a police officer. But on Wednesday, the U.S. attorney’s office in the District declined to prosecute him, according to Superior Court records.

Prosecutors routinely make such decisions after reviewing overnight arrest reports, opting not to proceed with a case because of questionable evidence or other circumstances. In courthouse parlance, the process is called “no papering.” In some instances, though, charges are refiled if more evidence is developed.

Asked about the no-papering decision in this case, a spokeswoman for the U.S. attorney’s office replied only, “No charges at present.”

Jasmine Hilton contributed to this report.

