Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) says his cancer is in remission

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) has "rung the bell" after finishing chemotherapy — and has been told by doctors that his cancer is in remission, he announced in an open letter on Thursday. "I am overwhelmed with gratitude and love," he said in the letter, addressed to Americans. Raskin was diagnosed with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma in December. He had since been undergoing chemotherapy treatment at Med Star Georgetown University Hospital and the Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center — while handling his duties as a congressman and the top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee, one of the most high-profile roles in Congress.

He said on Thursday that a midterm PET scan report was “negative” for discernible cancer cells and doctors gave a preliminary diagnosis that the cancer was in remission, with a high likelihood of no relapse.

Tuesday I thanked nurses, doctors & pharmacists at @MedStarGUH who serve with splendid kindness—and saved my life over 5 months. I finished 6 rounds of 5-day chemo sessions—which they organized so I didn’t have to miss votes or hearings—and I rang the bell! A new chapter begins. pic.twitter.com/lAtpGyBG5b — Jamie Raskin (@jamie_raskin) April 27, 2023

While Raskin said that he had a lot to say to those who “stood by me and helped carry me through this prolonged challenge,” for now he needed rest. In the meantime he thanked family and friends and “many thousands of people” — both in Maryland and beyond — who have sent him well wishes and prayers throughout the journey. Not to mention, he added, all the bandannas — along with homemade scarves and sweaters, wool hats, pea soup, vegan matzoh ball soup, cookies, paintings, poems, letters and more.

Raskin’s bandannas became somewhat iconic in the halls of Congress after E Street guitarist Steve Van Zandt — his rock idol — gifted him one. “When I’m wearing it, I forget about [the cancer],” Raskin said of the bandanna in February.

Raskin said he had a lot more to say to supporters and would soon.

“Right now my hemoglobin and white blood cell counts are plunging from my final five-day round of chemotherapy, and I am afraid I lack the energy to properly thank you all and express the enormity of my feelings about the enduring beauty and promise of our country,” he wrote. “So another message will be coming soon to you all when I rebound from my still-exhausted and immuno-compromised condition.”

